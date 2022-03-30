Emergency Medicine Physicians Need Support. This Program Aims to Provide Lifelong Knowledge to Help Them Thrive

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosh Review, a Blueprint Prep company, today announced the launch of a new, first-of-its-kind, question bank for lifelong learners in emergency medicine (EM). The program, Rosh Scholar EM, allows learners to stay up to date with new advances, solidify their knowledge foundation, and focus on personal growth.

Emergency medicine physicians are the largest group of active physicians in the United States. Although these busy practitioners receive countless continuing education offers, Rosh Scholar EM is the only lifelong learning resource that delivers essential, engaging and timely medical and life content, all in one place.

Presented in a compelling and digestible format, Rosh Scholar EM not only provides the latest in medical content and new research advancements. It also compiles valuable clinical knowledge like reading an ECG, on-the-job knowledge like billing/coding or medical law, and even life knowledge that physicians may have missed in areas like retirement funds, mental health, and fitness.

"To become an emergency medicine physician, we spend four years in medical school and at least three more years in residency training. During this intense time, we often forgo aspects of our personal health, wellness, and professional development," said Dr. Adam Rosh, an emergency medicine physician, Chief Medical Officer at Blueprint Prep, and founder of Rosh Review. "Rosh Scholar EM helps to provide this missed education to physicians, while also keeping subscribers sharp with lifelong medical knowledge required for patient care."

The familiar act of study and knowledge acquisition helps physicians refresh their medical knowledge and be responsible to their patients by staying updated on new research advances, while learning additional on-the-job skills that come with their own clinical practice. To achieve this, Rosh Scholar EM provides learners with monthly content in a Qbank curated for emergency medicine physicians who have passed their boards and are now independently practicing professionals.

This "lifelong learning" model allows physicians to continue their education at every step of their careers—and do so consistently.

New Knowledge Every Month. On the first day of each month, Rosh Scholar EM subscribers receive 25 new questions to help them sharpen their clinical knowledge, review new advances in medicine, learn about personal health and wellness, and even gain an understanding of personal finance and wealth management.

Dig In. Get Credit. For each year members spend as Rosh Scholars, they will receive 50 AMA PRA Category 1 CME credits toward their continuing education requirements.

Learn Your Way. Annual subscriptions are available to suit individual preferences.

And Enjoy the Process! Rosh Scholar EM doesn't grind knowledge into its subscribers but rather delivers its high-quality content with a light touch that makes learning easy and rewarding.

"Emergency medical physicians are a crucial group who deserve ongoing support and development opportunities, but they are only the first wave of Rosh Scholars," Matt Riley, Founder and CEO of Blueprint Prep, said. "We look forward to expanding our program to other medical disciplines and creating lifelong professional learning opportunities for passionate people who want to provide excellent care to their patients and grow as individuals."

If you are interested in learning more about Rosh Scholar EM and the opportunities for lifelong professional learning this program offers, visit: https://www.roshreview.com/em/scholar/ .

About Blueprint Prep

Founded in 2005, Blueprint Prep is the leading platform for high-stakes test prep in the U.S., offering live and self-paced online courses, private tutoring, self-study materials, and application consulting services for pre-law, pre-med, and medical school students, as well as Qbanks for residents and practicing physicians, PAs and NPs via its recent acquisition of Rosh Review. Blueprint leverages a unique approach that combines engaging video lectures, unparalleled expertise in content creation, the latest adaptive learning technology, and personalized study planning tools. Blueprint has produced unrivaled results, including industry-leading score increases for its pre-law and pre-med students taking the LSAT and MCAT. For more information, visit Blueprintprep.com.

