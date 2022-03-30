InventHelp Inventor Develops Ball Mark Repair Tool for Golfers (NJD-2358)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I have a weak back and legs and I thought there should be a way to keep golf greens in good shape without having to continually bend over to fix ball marks," said an inventor, from Dumont, N.J., "so I invented the SMART GREEN. My design eases stress on the back and legs, especially for senior citizens and golf course maintenance workers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective way to repair ball marks on the green. It also provides ease of use for golfers with sore knees and weak backs as it eliminates the need to bend over. As a result, it reduces stress and strain on the back, knees and legs. The invention features a compact and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for golfers and golf courses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2358, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

