InventHelp Inventor Develops Mobile Wet/Dry Vac for Wheelbarrows (OLC-200)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to collect and dispose of yard debris," said an inventor, from Duncan, Okla., "so I invented the ADAPTA-VAC. My design offers a more efficient alternative to traditional methods."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to convert a wheelbarrow into a mobile wet/dry vac. In doing so, it increases storage capacity, mobility and convenience. It also reduces physical strain and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for households, professional landscapers, construction workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tulsa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OLC-200, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp