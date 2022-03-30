InventHelp Inventor Develops New Clear Whole Face Mask (NJD-2394)

PITTSBURGH, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife is a physician and I thought there could be a safer, more comfortable face covering for her to wear during the current pandemic," said an inventor, from Scotch Plains, N.J., "so I invented the SAFE FIT. My design prevents airborne pathogens and allergens from entering and it ensures that your voice is easily heard."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved protective covering for the face. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional face masks and face shields. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and convenience and it helps to prevent users from contracting diseases such as COVID-19. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for health care workers and the general population. Additionally, it is easy to clean and reuse and can be produced in various designs.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2394, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp