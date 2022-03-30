MIKE SMALL APPOINTED AS HEAD OF AKKODIS, NORTH AMERICA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AKKA & Modis – soon to become Akkodis – is pleased to announce Mike Small as Head of Akkodis, North America.

With over 22 years of experience, Small has a proven track record of success in leading and developing dynamic teams for Fortune 500 companies and multinational organizations. Most recently, he served as CEO of the Americas for Sitel Group, one of the largest customer experience management companies in the world. Prior to that, Small held leadership positions at VXI & SYMBIO Global Solutions, IBM, Capgemini and Hewlett Packard.

As Head of Akkodis, North America, Small will play a key role in positioning the organization for growth and enabling clients with digital engineering and Smart Industry solutions. Reporting to Jan Gupta, President of Akkodis, Small's remit will include the combined AKKA & Modis team in the U.S. and Canada, as well as the specialized teams at AKKA's subsidiary PDS Technologies and engineering staffing business, Entegee.

This news comes on the heels of the strategic move to unite AKKA & Modis, creating Akkodis, a global Smart Industry tech leader at the convergence of engineering and digital solutions.

"I am excited to join Akkodis at such a pivotal time. One of my greatest passions is leading high-caliber operations and go-to-market teams. As brands reinvent and reimagine themselves for the hybrid future, there is an incredible opportunity to offer our clients and candidates new ways to scale innovation, improve productivity and accelerate their digital transformations," said Small. "I'm also eager and energized to leverage and build upon our diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives to bring together and further empower diverse voices across our businesses and the communities we serve."

"Akkodis is well-positioned to leverage best-in-class IT and engineering expertise and resources globally. We have chosen the right leaders in our markets to meet the diverse needs of clients worldwide and seize opportunities generated by the fast growing Smart Industry market. I am confident that Mike's deep understanding of technology services paired with his dedication to developing top-performing teams will make him successful in his journey leading our North America footprint and advancing this new chapter under the Akkodis brand," added Gupta.

About Akkodis

AKKA & Modis, soon to become Akkodis, is a global leader in the engineering and R&D market that is leveraging the power of connected data to accelerate innovation and digital transformation.

With a shared passion for technology and talent, 50,000 engineers and digital experts deliver deep cross-sector expertise in 30 countries across North America, EMEA and APAC. Akkodis offers broad industry experience and strong know-how in key technology sectors such as mobility, software & technology services, robotics, testing, simulations, data security, AI & data analytics. The combined IT and engineering expertise brings a unique end-to-end solution offering, with four service lines – Consulting, Solutions, Talents and Academy – to support clients in rethinking their product development and business processes, improve productivity, minimize time to market and shape a smarter and more sustainable tomorrow.

Akkodis is part of the Adecco Group.

