MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. REPORTS FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

FISCAL 2022 Q2 HIGHLIGHTS
- Net sales of $862.5 million, an increase of 11.4% (7.9% on an average daily sales basis) compared to the prior fiscal year quarter
- Gross margin of 42.5% vs. 38.1%, or 42.0% on an adjusted basis in the prior fiscal year quarter1
- Operating margin of 11.3%, or 11.6% excluding restructuring and other costs1,2
- Diluted EPS of $1.25 vs. $0.32 in the prior fiscal year quarter
- Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.29 vs. $1.03 in the prior fiscal year quarter, a 25.2% increase1
MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended February 26, 2022.
Financial Highlights3
FY22 Q2
FY21 Q2
Change
FY22 YTD
FY21 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$862.5
$774.0
11.4%
$1,711.1
$1,545.9
10.7%
Income from Operations
$97.2
$28.0
246.8%
$187.9
$81.9
129.3%
Operating Margin
11.3%
3.6%
11.0%
5.3%
Net Income attributable to MSC
$69.9
$18.1
286.7%
$136.0
$56.5
140.5%
Diluted EPS
$1.25
4
0.32
5
290.6%
$2.43
4
$1.01
5
140.6%
Adjusted Financial Highlights1,3
FY22 Q2
FY21 Q2
Change
FY22 YTD
FY21 YTD
Change
Net Sales
$862.5
$774.0
11.4%
$1,711.1
$1,545.9
10.7%
Income from Operations
$100.3
$80.5
24.7%
$196.3
$165.4
18.7%
Operating Margin
11.6%
10.4%
11.5%
10.7%
Net Income attributable to MSC
$72.3
$57.6
25.6%
$142.2
$119.4
19.2%
Diluted EPS
$1.29
4
$1.03
5
25.2%
$2.54
4
$2.13
5
19.2%
1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is presented in the schedules accompanying this press release.
2 Reflects severance and separation costs, consulting costs and exit-related costs to better align our strategy.
3 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.
4 Based on 56.0 million and 55.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for FY22 Q2 and FY22 YTD respectively.
5 Based on 56.1 million and 56.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for FY21 Q2 and FY21 YTD respectively.
Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am excited by the growing momentum inside the Company to accelerate market share capture and improve profitability. We achieved double-digit top-line growth despite Covid-related disruptions during the first two weeks of January. Our growth initiatives are in high gear and the productivity improvements we deliver to our customers are resonating. Gross margin countermeasures, including a late January price increase, are working well and give us confidence that we can keep gross margins flat or better for full year fiscal 2022 versus fiscal 2021."
Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "Strong top line growth combined with gross margin execution and Mission Critical cost savings resulted in 11.6% adjusted operating margin and 22.4% adjusted incremental margin over the prior year fiscal second quarter. With the building momentum, we are adding a low double-digit growth tier to our fiscal 2022 annual adjusted operating margin framework with a corresponding annual adjusted operating margin between 12.5% and 13.1%. Should recent trends continue, we expect to be in that range."
Gershwind concluded, "I am pleased with the progress I see throughout the Company. We are already at or above our long-range target of growing sales by at least 400 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and are well on our way to achieving ROIC in the high-teens by the end of fiscal 2023."
Conference Call Information
MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2022 second quarter results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).
An online archive of the broadcast will be available until April 6, 2022.
The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2022 third quarter results is scheduled for June 29, 2022.
About MSC Industrial Supply Co.
MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of a broad range of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 2.0 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from over 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
February 26,
August 28,
2022
2021
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
41,754
$
40,536
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
619,913
560,373
Inventories
657,710
624,169
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
97,435
89,167
Total current assets
1,416,812
1,314,245
Property, plant and equipment, net
300,232
298,416
Goodwill
692,482
692,704
Identifiable intangibles, net
96,061
101,854
Operating lease assets
51,602
49,011
Other assets
7,726
5,885
Total assets
$
2,564,915
$
2,462,115
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases
$
251,269
$
202,433
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
13,417
13,927
Accounts payable
191,436
186,330
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
141,049
159,238
Total current liabilities
597,171
561,928
Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases
584,182
583,616
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
39,410
36,429
Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties
108,851
108,827
Other noncurrent liabilities
—
9,443
Total liabilities
1,329,614
1,300,243
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred Stock
—
—
Class A Common Stock
48
48
Class B Common Stock
9
9
Additional paid-in capital
766,156
740,867
Retained earnings
584,283
532,315
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(19,121)
(17,984)
Class A treasury stock, at cost
(107,401)
(104,384)
Total MSC shareholders' equity
1,223,974
1,150,871
Noncontrolling interest
$
11,327
$
11,001
Total shareholders' equity
1,235,301
1,161,872
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,564,915
$
2,462,115
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
February 26,
February 27,
February 26,
February 27,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net sales
$
862,522
$
773,995
$
1,711,069
$
1,545,899
Cost of goods sold
496,247
479,244
992,198
927,830
Gross profit
366,275
294,751
718,871
618,069
Operating expenses
265,973
245,115
522,554
483,820
Impairment loss
—
—
—
26,726
Restructuring and other costs
3,134
21,615
8,417
25,594
Income from operations
97,168
28,021
187,900
81,929
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(3,617)
(3,580)
(7,345)
(6,936)
Interest income
21
16
40
37
Other income (expense), net
91
(58)
(322)
593
Total other expense
(3,505)
(3,622)
(7,627)
(6,306)
Income before provision for income taxes
93,663
24,399
180,273
75,623
Provision for income taxes
23,509
6,051
43,862
18,498
Net income
70,154
18,348
136,411
57,125
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
223
263
413
586
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
69,931
$
18,085
$
135,998
$
56,539
Per share data attributable to MSC Industrial:
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
1.25
$
0.32
$
2.44
$
1.01
Diluted
$
1.25
$
0.32
$
2.43
$
1.01
Weighted average shares used in computing
Basic
55,799
55,838
55,664
55,749
Diluted
55,971
56,133
55,945
56,019
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
February 26,
February 27,
February 26,
February 27,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net income, as reported
$
70,154
$
18,348
$
136,411
$
57,125
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Foreign currency translation adjustments
3,768
626
(1,224)
2,822
Comprehensive income
73,922
18,974
135,187
59,947
Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:
Net income
(223)
(263)
(413)
(586)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(824)
251
87
(210)
Comprehensive income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
72,875
$
18,962
$
134,861
$
59,151
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
February 26,
February 27,
2022
2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net income
$
136,411
$
57,125
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
34,985
34,571
Non-cash operating lease cost
8,012
7,537
Stock-based compensation
10,189
8,994
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
230
345
Inventory write-down
—
30,091
Operating lease and fixed asset impairment due to restructuring
—
18,097
Provision for credit losses
4,245
4,280
Deferred income taxes
(341)
—
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(64,293)
(39,421)
Inventories
(34,024)
(18,647)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(8,358)
(27,214)
Operating lease liabilities
(8,136)
(9,074)
Other assets
(1,492)
494
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(20,007)
51,756
Total adjustments
(78,990)
61,809
Net cash provided by operating activities
57,421
118,934
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Expenditures for property, plant and equipment
(31,179)
(19,954)
Net cash used in investing activities
(31,179)
(19,954)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Repurchases of common stock
(4,813)
(3,519)
Payments of regular cash dividends
(83,586)
(83,685)
Payments of special cash dividends
—
(195,351)
Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan
2,259
2,040
Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options
12,053
10,834
Borrowings under credit facilities
184,000
415,000
Payments under credit facilities
(134,500)
(350,000)
Borrowings under financing obligations
1,058
1,269
Other, net
(1,387)
(1,392)
Net cash used in financing activities
(24,916)
(204,804)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(108)
855
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
1,218
(104,969)
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period
40,536
125,211
Cash and cash equivalents – end of period
$
41,754
$
20,242
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
63,909
$
41,265
Cash paid for interest
$
7,068
$
6,606
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
- Results Excluding Impairment Loss (prior year), Inventory Write-downs (prior year), Legal Costs (prior year), Restructuring and Other Costs, and Other Charges
To supplement MSC's unaudited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP incremental margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude impairment loss (prior year), inventory write-downs (prior year), legal costs for impairment of prepaid PPE (prior year), restructuring and other costs, and other related costs and tax effects.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude impairment loss (prior year), inventory write-downs (prior year), legal costs for impairment of prepaid PPE (prior year), restructuring and other costs, and other related costs and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen and Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 26, 2022
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial Measure
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Total MSC Industrial
Restructuring and Other Costs
Adjusted Total MSC Industrial
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Twenty-Six
Net Sales
$
862,522
$
1,711,069
$
-
$
-
$
862,522
$
1,711,069
Cost of Goods Sold
496,247
992,198
-
-
496,247
992,198
Gross Profit
366,275
718,871
-
-
366,275
718,871
Gross Margin
42.5%
42.0%
42.5%
42.0%
Operating Expenses
265,973
522,554
-
-
265,973
522,554
Operating Exp as % of Sales
30.8%
30.5%
30.8%
30.5%
Restructuring and Other Costs
3,134
8,417
3,134
8,417
-
-
Income from Operations
97,168
187,900
(3,134)
(8,417)
100,302
196,317
Operating Margin
11.3%
11.0%
-0.4%
-0.5%
11.6%
11.5%
Incremental Margin
78.1%
64.2%
22.4%
18.7%
Total Other Expense
(3,505)
(7,627)
-
-
(3,505)
(7,627)
Income before provision for income taxes
93,663
180,273
(3,134)
(8,417)
96,797
188,690
Provision for income taxes
23,509
43,862
(787)
(2,178)
24,296
46,040
Net income
70,154
136,411
(2,347)
(6,239)
72,501
142,650
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
223
413
-
-
223
413
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
69,931
$
135,998
$
(2,347)
$
(6,239)
$
72,278
$
142,237
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$
1.25
$
2.43
$
(0.04)
$
(0.11)
$
1.29
$
2.54
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Thirteen Weeks Ended February 27, 2021
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial Measure
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Total MSC Industrial
Inventory Write-down
Restructuring and Other Costs
Legal Costs-impairment of prepaid for PPE
Adjusted Total MSC Industrial
Net Sales
$
773,995
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
773,995
Cost of Goods Sold
479,244
30,091
-
-
449,153
Gross Profit
294,751
(30,091)
-
-
324,842
Gross Margin
38.1%
-3.9%
-
-
42.0%
Operating Expenses
245,115
-
-
727
244,388
Operating Exp as % of Sales
31.7%
0.1%
31.6%
Restructuring and Other Costs
21,615
-
21,615
-
-
Income from Operations
28,021
(30,091)
(21,615)
(727)
80,454
Operating Margin
3.6%
-3.9%
-2.8%
-0.1%
10.4%
Total Other Expense
(3,622)
-
-
-
(3,622)
Income before provision for income taxes
24,399
(30,091)
(21,615)
(727)
76,832
Provision for income taxes
6,051
(7,432)
(5,339)
(180)
19,002
Net income
18,348
(22,659)
(16,276)
(547)
57,830
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
263
-
-
-
263
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
18,085
$
(22,659)
$
(16,276)
$
(547)
$
57,567
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$
0.32
$
(0.40)
$
(0.29)
$
(0.01)
$
1.03
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended February 27, 2021
(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)
GAAP Financial Measure
Items Affecting Comparability
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Total MSC Industrial
Inventory Write-down
Restructuring and Other Costs
Impairment Loss
Legal Costs - impairment of prepaid for PPE
Adjusted Total MSC Industrial
Net Sales
$
1,545,899
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
1,545,899
Cost of Goods Sold
927,830
30,091
-
-
-
897,739
Gross Profit
618,069
(30,091)
-
-
-
648,160
Gross Margin
40.0%
-1.9%
-
-
-
41.9%
Operating Expenses
483,820
-
-
-
1,020
482,800
Operating Exp as % of Sales
31.3%
-
-
-
0.1%
31.2%
Impairment Loss
26,726
-
-
26,726
-
-
Restructuring and Other Costs
25,594
-
25,594
-
-
-
Income from Operations
81,929
(30,091)
(25,594)
(26,726)
(1,020)
165,360
Operating Margin
5.3%
-1.9%
-1.7%
-1.7%
-0.1%
10.7%
Total Other Expense
(6,306)
-
-
-
-
(6,306)
Income before provision for income taxes
75,623
(30,091)
(25,594)
(26,726)
(1,020)
159,054
Provision for income taxes
18,498
(7,432)
(6,322)
(6,601)
(252)
39,105
Net income
57,125
(22,659)
(19,272)
(20,125)
(768)
119,949
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
586
-
-
-
-
586
Net income attributable to MSC Industrial
$
56,539
$
(22,659)
$
(19,272)
$
(20,125)
$
(768)
$
119,363
Net income per common share:
Diluted
$
1.01
$
(0.40)
$
(0.34)
$
(0.36)
$
(0.01)
$
2.13
*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding.
