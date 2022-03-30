Oldham County chooses AT&T to deliver fiber-powered broadband access

Agreement to bring multi-gig AT&T Fiber to thousands of locations and help close the digital divide in Oldham County

LA GRANGE, Ky., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldham County today announced that AT&T* has been chosen to build its state-of-the-art fiber network that will deliver high-speed internet to more than 20,000 customer locations throughout the county. Upon completion of the project, every home and small business in the county will have access to AT&T Fiber.

"Fiber-optics are essential to delivering a long-term solution for businesses and residents of Oldham County, and AT&T's experience and ability to operate and maintain these complex networks is critical to developing economic and educational opportunities in the county," said David Voegele, Oldham County Judge Executive.

AT&T has extensive experience deploying fiber-optics across Kentucky. In fact, more than 300,000 customer locations in the state had access to AT&T Fiber as of the end of 2021. With dozens of employees who call Oldham County home, AT&T has the experience and local knowledge to work quickly and effectively to meet community needs.

"We have a long history of connecting businesses and residents in Oldham County, and we're already hard at work planning this new expansion of our AT&T fiber network for the people of Oldham County," said Sonia Perez, president, AT&T Southeast States. "We are proud to work with the county and community leadership to deploy a fast and reliable network that can help build better futures for businesses and residents across the county."

The approximately $33 million project will extend AT&T's fiber footprint to more than 20,000 customer locations in the county. AT&T will own and operate the network.

This expanded fiber network will be the fastest among major providers¹ and will offer symmetrical speeds of up to 5-Gigs on downloads and uploads. The faster speeds and increased bandwidth mean customers can connect multiple devices, stream multiple entertainment sources, quickly upload content to social media and experience ultra-low lag for pro-level gaming – all at the same time.

Extensive planning and engineering work is already underway, and AT&T expects to start offering services associated with this project in portions of the county by next year.

Residents can learn more about AT&T Fiber at att.com/fiber and can stay up to date when service will be available at their address through our Notify Me service by visiting att.com/notifyme. AT&T will also keep the community updated as progress on the network continues.

Affordable internet service is available for low-income households as part of AT&T's commitment to help close the digital divide. Access from AT&T offers low-cost broadband options, including free internet for eligible households when combined with federal benefits from the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

About AT&T in Kentucky

AT&T customers and FirstNet® subscribers in Kentucky got a big boost in wireless connectivity and fiber access last year. In 2021, AT&T completed nearly 200 wireless network enhancements in Kentucky, including adding nearly 50 new macro and more than 130 small cell sites. AT&T also made fiber available in more than 30,000 new locations in Kentucky in 2021. These network improvements will enhance the state's broadband coverage and help give residents, businesses and first responders faster, more reliable service.

From 2018 to 2020, we expanded coverage and improved connectivity in more communities by investing more than $800 million in our wireless and wireline networks in Kentucky. This investment boosts reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

Becoming the Best Broadband Provider

Our fiber expansion in Oldham County is all part of our mission to be the best broadband provider in America, whether you're at home, work or on the move. We do this by combining the most reliable 5G network² with the nation's fastest growing fiber network³, so you have a seamless experience from a single provider. Becoming the best connectivity provider also means serving the critical mission of America's first responders. FirstNet®, Built with AT&T is the only purpose-built, nationwide wireless broadband communications platform dedicated to the public safety community.

