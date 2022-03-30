Omron announces RAMP Inc. as Certified System Integrator partner

Industry-leading automation solutions provider Omron Automation Americas welcomes new partner RAMP Inc., a factory automation and mobile robot system integrator.

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omron Automation Americas announces RAMP Inc. as a new partner in its Certified System Integrator program. RAMP is a technology development company that designs and builds custom automation and robotic systems.

"RAMP helps customers leverage IIOT to transform their factory and integrate robotics safely and effectively," says Peter Brouwer, Vice President of Sales Omron Automation Americas. "Their product and process knowledge of tooling and automation, combined with extensive experience in machinery and systems design, provides a complete turn-key solution that satisfies customers' quality and performance requirements."

"We are proud to join the Omron SI partner program," says Mike Balzan, Director RAMP. "At RAMP, we pride ourselves in ensuring successful implementation of next-generation technologies with the goal of delivering highly efficient and flexible solutions. Together with Omron, we'll continue to help our customers meet their challenges with innovative and reliable automation solutions."

About the Omron Certified System Integrator program

The Omron Certified System Integrator program matches best-in-class solution providers with the technology, training and resources required to deliver innovative and competitive solutions. With the rapid growth in automation technologies, manufacturers and business partners strive to deliver open and secure Industry 4.0 solutions that support flexible manufacturing and deliver a competitive advantage. The combined strength of this relationship solves customer challenges today while enabling more efficient, fully integrated systems that will successfully weather future demands.

About RAMP Inc.

RAMP Inc. has been providing automation solutions in North America and Europe for over a decade. Their effective development of technology and the ability to implement it successfully into mass production has produced many repeat customers. They provide custom system configurations to suit unique applications in all manufacturing sectors and this capability has attracted a multinational customer base. They enable manufacturers to achieve profitability from the onset of product launch by managing risk and being transparent throughout its lifecycle.

About Omron Automation

Omron Automation is an industrial automation partner that creates, sells and services fully integrated automation solutions that include sensing, control, safety, vision, motion, robotics and more. Established in 1933 and currently headed by President Yoshihito Yamada, Omron's 30,000 employees help businesses solve problems with creativity in more than 110 countries. Learn more at automation.omron.com.

