Protiviti Expands Legal Consulting Capabilities to Meet Growing Client Needs

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 30, 2022 To meet the needs of clients' increasingly complex legal matters, Protiviti has expanded its Legal Consulting capabilities with the transition of parent company Robert Half's legal consulting solutions practice to Protiviti. Now Protiviti provides expanded consulting solutions to help clients with a broader range of legal, compliance, governance, technology, investigation and transaction-related business needs.

We can help clients optimize their organization's legal function, dramatically reducing legal spend.

"Our team of subject-matter experts works with corporate legal departments as well as law firms in assisting with critical business issues, offering innovative and effective legal consulting," said Cory Gunderson, Protiviti executive vice president of global solutions. "Protiviti provides robust and tailored state-of-the-art solutions across the corporate legal function, including e-discovery, legal operational efficiencies and compliance, contracts and records management in addition to the privacy spectrum."

Protiviti's Legal Consulting practice continues working collaboratively with Robert Half's legal talent solutions, providing clients with a broad range of service options including consulting, managed solutions and highly skilled legal professionals to fit client needs nimbly and cost-effectively.

Charles Volkert, a Protiviti managing director and the global leader of the firm's Legal Consulting solution, said, "We can help clients optimize their organization's legal function, dramatically reducing legal spend while improving risk management, business and legal outcomes. Our team of legal consulting professionals delivers services remotely, onsite at client locations or in our secure dedicated clean room spaces in North America."

About Protiviti

Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, digital, legal, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 80 percent of Fortune 100 and nearly 80 percent of Fortune 500 companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Neither Robert Half nor Protiviti is a law firm and do not provide legal representation. Robert Half project attorneys and Protiviti professionals do not constitute a law firm among themselves.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

