Relativity to Host Inaugural Event Spotlight: Asia, Amid Rapid Growth in The Region

Spotlight: Asia event includes the latest on surveillance, artificial intelligence, and hosting data securely in the cloud.

CHICAGO, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company will host its virtual inaugural event Spotlight: Asia on April 7. The event brings together legal and compliance professionals in the region to explore security trends and key insights as the changing size and shape of data transforms workflows and communications. Relativity continues expanding its cloud capabilities and making key investments in Asia with its secure, end-to-end cloud platform RelativityOne, launching soon in Japan.

"The e-discovery and compliance market in Asia face a number of critical challenges," said Georgia Foster, Senior Managing Director of APAC at Relativity. "I look forward to discussing, alongside industry experts, the ways in which we can leverage technology to navigate the complexities during Spotlight: Asia."

The virtual event mirrors Relativity's significant growth and investment in the Asia region and will bring industry experts together to discuss responses to and offer insights on the explosion of data types and volumes, advanced AI-powered investigations and compliance trends and challenges facing the region.

"The shape and volume of data we are seeing today is growing and diversifying at an exponential rate. Organisations need to increase their pace of innovation to stay ahead of these disruptive forces affecting legal and compliance teams and the enterprises they serve," said Chris Brown, Chief Product Officer at Relativity. "Spotlight: Asia will give attendees insight into Relativity's product investments. This includes security enhancements, new data ingestion methods, short message capabilities, integrated foreign language translation and more investigative AI functionality, all designed to help our customers succeed in this dynamic environment."

It's not too late to register for the event. Session recordings will be available to registrants following the event. Attendees can expect to learn more about:

How Relativity's Community Across Asia is Responding to Complex Data Challenges

Legal and compliance professionals are under higher expectations with more complex challenges than ever before such as identifying key information among large sets of complex data types, translating documents for review and managing U.S. inbound litigation. Join members of Relativity's executive team for an update on how Relativity's community of users across Asia are responding to today's most complex challenges, and how the latest updates in RelativityOne are powering a smarter, more secure way to work.

Detecting Risk with Relativity Trace

Everyone is communicating in more ways and on more platforms than ever before. Regulatory requirements and potential reputational damage make it crucial for organisations to have the technology in place to help detect risk. Join the Relativity Tracehttps://www.relativity.com/data-solutions/communication-surveillance/ team as they cover how Relativity Trace helps surveillance teams monitor and review data across a variety of communication channels – from audio to archive, to e-communications and beyond.

Asia Market Thought Leadership

As the investigations and e-discovery markets grow, there's been a growing need for locally hosted SaaS solutions in Asia. Join Relativity and its panel of RelativityOne Partners as they discuss the trends and challenges they are seeing in legal technology from their respective countries across Asia.

"Ransomware continues to be a top threat in Asia and across the world," said Amanda Fennell, Chief Security Officer and Chief Information Officer at Relativity. "Spotlight: Asia aims to provide attendees with tools to strengthen their security strategies and understand how they can leverage Relativity as their partners in security."

Register for Spotlight: Asia and connect with community experts here.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organise data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance platform, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 enabled users in 48+ countries serving thousands of organisations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

