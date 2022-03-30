Santa Margherita Announces its Rosé Is Available Nationwide Declaring "Rosé All Year" with 82% of People Saying Drinking Rosé Is Not Just Reserved for the Summertime

Santa Margherita Announces its Rosé Is Available Nationwide Declaring "Rosé All Year" with 82% of People Saying Drinking Rosé Is Not Just Reserved for the Summertime

Nearly One in Four Americans Drink Rosé Throughout the Entire Year, According to the Italian Wine Brand

MIAMI, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Santa Margherita, the beloved Italian wine brand that pioneered Pinot Grigio and helped put Prosecco Superiore on the map, announces the nationwide launch of its latest innovation: Santa Margherita Rosé. Now consumers all over the country can enjoy the refreshing pink varietal all year round.

Santa Margherita Announces its Rosé Is Available Nationwide Declaring “Rosé All Year” with 82% of People Saying Drinking Rosé Is Not Just Reserved for the Summertime (PRNewswire)

While some may think drinking Rosé is reserved only for the warm summer months, Santa Margherita found that 82% of people disagree with that mindset, according to its recent survey

1

. With that, Santa Margherita says, forget "Rosé All

Day

" and let's celebrate "Rosé All

Year

."

Santa Margherita's survey also uncovered additional Rosé consumption trends of wine lovers throughout the country:

Nearly a quarter of Americans drink Rosé throughout the entire year.

Nothing is better than enjoying a glass of Rosé at home and 41% of people agree.

When it comes to pairings, most people like to enjoy Rosé with a cheese board (26%).

People typically enjoy Rosé with dinner (22%) followed by having fun in the sun (12%), relaxing on the beach (9%), and "pregaming" a night out (4%).

The Rosé is the latest introduction from the Santa Margherita brand and joins its selection of wines all grown, harvested, and produced in Italy, including Prosecco Superiore Di Valdobbiadene DOCG and Pinot Grigio, as well as its Sparkling Rosé, and Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG.

The crisp and fresh Santa Margherita Rosé celebrates the Italian character of the Trevenezie region. The pale pink wine offers vibrant aromas of strawberries and pink grapefruit with a clean and refreshing palate. The brand's new Rosé is also sustainable and vegan-friendly as Santa Margherita uses only natural products in the growing process to ensure the wellbeing of its vineyards.

"It is with immense excitement that we officially introduce our Santa Margherita Rosé nationwide in the United States and we're thrilled to now have the refreshing varietal for wine lovers' enjoyment all across the country, all-year-round," said Santa Margherita USA President & CEO Vincent Chiaramonte. "Santa Margherita Rosé draws on the best terroirs of Northeast Italy, representing our heritage, innovation, and passion for wines that date back to 1935 when Count Gaetano Marzotto started the company in the countryside of Italy's Veneto region."

Please visit fine wine retailers nationwide to enjoy a bottle of Santa Margherita Rosé today.

About Santa Margherita USA

Grown, harvested, and produced in Italy, Santa Margherita was founded in 1935 by Count Gaetano Marzotto in the countryside of Italy's Veneto region. Eighty-five years since its founding, the claimed wine brand is still owned and operated by the Marzotto family.

Santa Margherita is richly steeped in tradition and a pioneer within the industry. The company introduced a sparkling wine in 1952, which is now known as Prosecco Superiore, as Santa Margherita established a benchmark of quality and provenance, and paved a path for Prosecco to become one of the most famous and highly regarded sparkling wines in the world. Santa Margherita then pioneered the modern winemaking methods of Pinot Grigio in 1960 and became one of the first wineries to vinify Pinot Grigio as a white wine. Inspired by traditional sparkling wine vinification techniques used to ferment Pinot Grigio without skin contact, Santa Margherita winemakers realized that by moving away from the then-standard method, they could preserve the aromas and flavors of the grape's delicate fruit and floral notes. The result was revolutionary and set a standard of quality and innovation for the category. The wine is the #1 Imported Pinot Grigio sold in the USA, according to Nielsen value data from the past 52 weeks2.

Today the Santa Margherita portfolio includes five varietals of high quality, authentic, versatile wines rooted in classic Italian ideals: Pinot Grigio, Chianti Classico Riserva, Prosecco Superiore, Sparkling Rosé, Rosé. As a company grown out of a personal and passionate commitment to preserving the environment, the land, and the community, Santa Margherita holds itself to the highest levels of social responsibility and environmental sustainability.

More information can be found at https://www.santamargheritawines.com/.

Media Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

santamargherita@abmc-us.com

1 According to a Santa Margherita study via Google Survey of 1,339 Americans aged 21+

2 According to Nielsen value data from the past 52 weeks

Santa Margherita Announces its Rosé Is Available Nationwide Declaring “Rosé All Year” with 82% of People Saying Drinking Rosé Is Not Just Reserved for the Summertime (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Santa Margherita