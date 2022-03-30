SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 29, 2022 - (NASDAQ: AFRM)

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Affirm Holdings, Inc..

Shareholders who purchased shares of AFRM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Affirm Holdings, Inc. securities on February 10, 2022 after the Company sent a Tweet concerning its Second Quarter 2022 financial results at approximately 1:15 p.m. EST.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, on February 10, 2022 at approximately 1:15 p.m., Affirm issued a Tweet from its official account in which the Company disclosed certain metrics from its second quarter 2022 financial results. The Tweet, which was published prior to the Company's planned release of its financial results, portrayed a highly successful quarter, which included an increase in revenue of 77%. This caused Affirm's share price to spike nearly 10% in intra-day trading. The Tweet was materially misleading, in that it omitted to disclose the full details of Affirm's second quarter financial results. Affirm deleted the Tweet and released its full second quarter financial results ahead of schedule. The full financial results were lackluster – with the Company posting a loss of $0.57 per share, compared with analyst expectations of $0.37 per share.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of AFRM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 29, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

