Tenneco's Innovative Passive Damping Technology to Debut on Premium Sedan

New Tenneco Valve's Exceptional Tuning Range Delivers Outstanding Comfort, Agility and Control

LAKE FOREST, Ill., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tenneco (NYSE: TEN) today announced that the fourth generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class will be the first vehicle to feature its newly-introduced Monroe OE Solutions® MCx valving system.

The MCx valving architecture elevates the performance and tunability of passive dampers. It offers best-in-class comfort and handling as well as an exceptional tuning range for passenger vehicles. Integrated with Monroe OE Solutions® monotube dampers, the new valve features independent, parallel flow paths that accommodate all piston velocities allowing customers to tune the optimal compromise between comfort and dynamic control.

The valve also offers open-bleed tuning capability, establishing two additional tuning parameters in rebound and compression for superior rolling comfort and the elimination of ultra-low-velocity vibrations which can be caused by uneven or cracked pavement and wheel and tire imperfections.

"We are proud to partner with Mercedes-Benz AG to debut our MCx valving technology on a vehicle packed with sophisticated technologies and innovations," said Craig Frohock, group vice president and general manager, Tenneco Ride Control. "Our team worked closely with the customer to deliver levels of comfort, control and consistency that were previously considered unattainable by passive piston valving systems without add-on valves. The resulting ride quality is at the top of its class, delivering plushness and outstanding comfort, as well as agility and control," Frohock said.

Click to Tweet: The fourth-generation Mercedes-Benz C-Class, combines an impressive array of driver-focused features including best-in-class control and comfort. Delivered by Monroe® OE Solutions monotube dampers equipped with the MCx valving system. See it in action: https://youtu.be/ZqwMWtOkf2U

Tenneco has developed a broad portfolio of primary base valves as well as add-on valve designs that expand the tunability and performance capabilities of passive dampers. The Monroe OE Solutions monotube dampers with the integrated MCx valve are produced at its OE production facility in Gliwice, Poland and in Changzhou, China.

"At the same time as Tenneco is advancing the science of intelligent suspensions, we continue to raise the bar for passive technologies through innovative and cost-effective solutions and processes," Frohock said.

Click here to watch a video with more information on the new MCx valve technology.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2021 revenues of $18 billion and approximately 71,000 team members working at more than 260 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

Media contacts:





Bill Dawson Simonetta Esposito Media Relations –

North America Media Relations –

Europe 847 482-5807 32 (0) 2 706 9232 bdawson@tenneco.com sesposito@tenneco.com

The MCx valving architecture elevates the performance and tunability of passive dampers. It offers best-in-class comfort and handling as well as an exceptional tuning range for passenger vehicles. (PRNewswire)

Integrated with Monroe OE Solutions® monotube dampers, the new valve features independent, parallel flow paths that accommodate all piston velocities allowing customers to tune the optimal compromise between comfort and dynamic control. (PRNewswire)

Tenneco, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tenneco, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tenneco Inc.