THIRDHOME & Kocomo Join Forces to Unlock Global Living for More People Around the World

This new partnership makes owning and accessing a luxury vacation home more affordable, while opening up access to thousands of homes worldwide

NEW YORK, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRDHOME, the premier club for second homeowners who share a passion for luxury homes and travel, and Kocomo, a leading vacation home co-ownership platform, have joined forces to expand their global footprint.

This new partnership comes from a shared vision of altering the travel industry and a desire to make global living accessible to more people. Through the power of co-ownership and home exchange, members of each platform will have access to a variety of different properties both nationally and internationally that were not available to them previously.

Kocomo members will now have access to a portfolio of over 14,000 THIRDHOME properties in 100 countries — paying only a nominal fee instead of high rental rates —while THIRDHOME members will have access to Kocomo properties across South Florida and Mexico. This collaboration equips Kocomo co-owners with even more options to experience hassle-free, luxury living in other parts of the world: in addition to using, renting, or gifting their designated time, Kocomo co-owners can now exchange weeks through the THIRDHOME platform.

Kocomo CEO, Martin Schrimpff, states, "Kocomo co-owners can already enjoy or rent out their home, but now they can also exchange their time across THIRDHOME's global portfolio of luxury vacation homes — giving co-owners the ability to live and vacation abroad in a financially savvy and hassle-free way."

THIRDHOME President Roger Conner says, "This partnership will not only allow travel to be more accessible for all, but Kocomo's co-ownership model enables THIRDHOME to expand its reach to a broader demographic of travelers and vacation homeowners. We are very excited to team up with the Kocomo family and look forward to continued growth in 2022."

What's more, THIRDHOME will waive the typical $2,500 sign-up fee and offer travel credits equivalent to a one-week stay in a home valued on average of $2.4M and upwards to $50M for Kocomo co-owners who sign-up for the service. For a fraction of the cost and none of the hassle of traditional vacation-home ownership, together Kocomo and THIRDHOME unlock a host of new possibilities around the world.

About Kocomo:

Kocomo is a pioneering property technology company focused on delivering the benefits of luxury vacation home ownership to consumers around the world. Leveraging the power of technology, Kocomo is creating a transparent marketplace that empowers people to purchase, own, and sell ownership interests in luxury homes, as well as rent-out and exchange their weeks, through its vertically-integrated platform, starting in Mexico and South Florida. With intelligent scheduling and end-to-end property management services, Kocomo owners enjoy right-sized ownership of spectacular properties in a completely hassle-free way.

About THIRDHOME:

Founded in 2009, THIRDHOME has become the premier travel club for second homeowners who share a mindset for luxury and exploration. From jetsetters to retirees and everything in between, THIRDHOME members can take advantage of unused time in their second home and open the doors to countless other homes within the Exchange Club, experiencing a whole new way to travel. For a nominal fee ($495-$1395), they may reserve stays in these homes and never pay nightly fees. The Exchange offers over 14,000 homes, residences, and villas with an average value of $2.4 million in 100 countries. They also have endorsements from iconic resorts and residential developments, like The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club®.

