TV Reporter Turned Publicist Launches Talent Agency

Grand Rising Talent To Focus On Diverse Broadcasters & On-Camera Experts

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Rising Talent has launched as a licensed California talent agency serving diverse broadcasters and on-camera experts. The Black-owned agency is founded by a former television reporter, who transitioned into public relations, and has played a key role in elevating the brand profiles of broadcasters such as Real Housewives of New York City's Eboni K. Williams and Daily Blast Live Co-Host Erica Cobb.

The Grand Rising Talent team is excited to offer a fresh approach to representation.

Grand Rising Talent specializes in advocating for talent from diverse, intersectional backgrounds, including communities of color and LGBTQ+ identities.

"Clients today are looking for a unique offering in the representation space combining cultural competency, an ability to create impactful opportunities, and brand elevation which includes telling their own stories," said Grand Rising Talent Founder & CEO, Giselle Phelps.

"Establishing a talent agency was the next natural step after nearly 10 years working with on-camera talents who were PR clients, media partners, and collaborators. This shift perfectly combines my background in television news as an on-air talent and a decade of publicist experience securing top tier coverage and partnerships. The Grand Rising Talent team is excited to offer a fresh approach to representation," said Phelps.

