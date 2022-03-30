Velex Named One of the Best Places to Work in Dallas

FRISCO, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Velex, one of the largest telecommunications field services companies in the U.S., has been named one of the Best Places to Work in Dallas in 2022 by Comparably, a workplace culture and compensation monitoring site.

Comparably surveys current employees at thousands of companies nationwide to provide anonymous feedback on their workplace culture. Awards are based on survey data that is collected over a 12-month period and represent the highest-ranked companies for corporate culture.

Velex, headquartered in Frisco, Texas, is a national tower construction and technical services company dedicated to deploying proactive technology solutions, excellence and safety.

"Prioritizing our employees, their safety and their professional growth is of utmost importance to us," said Gaby Saliby, Chief Executive Officer at Velex. "This award is an important validation of the value we place on our company culture and of the commitment we make to our employees and their continued growth," Saliby continued.

Velex partners with its sister company, MyndCo, to offer both entry-level and experienced technicians state-of-the-art apprenticeship and safety training in small cell, civil and tower to create a long-lasting career deploying smart technology. Velex was also named as one of the Best Companies for Career Growth in 2021 by Comparably.

"Based on the top-notch ratings from Velex employees across a variety of core culture dimensions, it is clear that the company is one of the best workplaces in Dallas," said Comparably Chief Executive Officer Jason Nazar.

About Velex

Velex is one of the largest technical field services companies for telecommunications deployment in the United States. With in-house crews nationwide, Velex delivers wireless and wireline infrastructure deployment services—including macro deployments, new site builds, small cell, microwave, DAS, fiber, electrical and other services. Velex is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. To learn more about Velex, visit www.velex.com.

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news.

