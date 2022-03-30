Sky Cams
VNET Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago

BEIJING, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VNET Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: VNET) ("VNET" or the "Company"), a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 PM on March 30, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 AM on March 31, 2021, Beijing time) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details are provided at the end of this release.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 29.4% to RMB1.75 billion (US$273.9 million) from RMB1.35 billion in the same period of 2020.
  • Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 22.7% to RMB713.8 million (US$112.0 million) from RMB581.9 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 40.9%, compared to 43.2% in the same period of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 18.8% to RMB463.0 million (US$72.7 million) from RMB389.8 million in the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 26.5%, compared to 28.9% in the same period of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenues increased by 28.2% to RMB6.19 billion (US$971.3 million) from RMB4.83 billion in the full year of 2020.
  • Adjusted cash gross profit (non-GAAP) increased by 32.2% to RMB2.63 billion (US$413.3 million) from RMB1.99 billion in the full year of 2020. Adjusted cash gross margin (non-GAAP) was 42.6%, compared to 41.3% in the full year of 2020.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) increased by 32.4% to RMB1.75 billion (US$275.2 million) from RMB1.32 billion in the full year of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) was 28.3%, compared to 27.4% in the full year of 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Operational Highlights

  • Total cabinets under management net increased by 13,276 in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 78,540 as of December 31, 2021, a 46.7% year-over-year growth, compared to 53,553 as of December 31, 2020, and 65,264 as of September 30, 2021.
  • Retail IDC MRR[1] per cabinet was RMB9,301, compared to RMB9,131 in the same period of 2020 and RMB9,296 in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Compound utilization rate was 61.6%, compared to 59.8% in the third quarter of 2021.

[1] Retail IDC MRR refers to Monthly Recurring Revenues for the retail IDC business.

Mr. Samuel Shen, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman of VNET's Retail IDC, stated, "2021 concluded as a rewarding year for us, as we consistently executed our dual-core growth engine strategy even in the face of numerous external challenges. Underpinned by favorable government policy and longstanding digitalization trends, we continued to deliver robust growth while further diversifying our financing solutions and augmenting the resilience of our business. By committing ourselves to long-term sustainability and effectively implementing our dual-core strategy, we are uniquely and firmly positioned to deliver continued business growth and enhance our leading position in China's data center sector. Given the evolving regulatory environment, we are planning a secondary listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange to provide our shareholders with an additional trading venue and protection. The timing of our contemplated secondary listing is subject to market conditions and regulatory approvals."

Mr. Tim Chen, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, commented, "We delivered healthy results this quarter with revenue growth of 29% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA growth of 19% year-over-year. For the full year of 2021, we met our annual guidance for cabinet delivery despite macro uncertainties and external challenges. Looking ahead, we will continue to explore various financing solutions to enhance the health of our balance sheet, capitalize on rapid growth in IDC demand, and generate increasing value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB1.75 billion (US$273.9 million), representing an increase of 29.4% from RMB1.35 billion in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 11.9% from RMB1.56 billion in the third quarter of 2021. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to the increased demand from both wholesale and retail IDC customers, as well as the growth of revenue from cloud business.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB380.0 million (US$59.6 million), representing an increase of 29.1% from RMB294.4 million in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 1.3% from RMB375.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 21.8%, compared to 21.8% in the same period of 2020 and 24.0% in the third quarter of 2021. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in gross margin was primarily attributable to the massive delivery of new cabinets in the fourth quarter of 2021, which usually have a ramp-up phase to reach the expected profit level.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB713.8 million (US$112.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB581.9 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB674.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted cash gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 40.9%, compared to 43.2% in both the same period of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021.
      
OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB649.7 million (US$102.0 million), compared to RMB369.2 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB261.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were 37.2%, compared to 27.4% in the same period of 2020 and 16.7% in the third quarter of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB85.5 million (US$13.4 million), compared to RMB88.9 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB36.4 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Research and development expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB63.0 million (US$9.9 million), compared to RMB42.2 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB53.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

General and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB390.9 million (US$61.3 million), compared to RMB162.9 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB161.9 million in the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to one-off share-based compensation expenses.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition, impairment of loan receivable to potential investee and impairment of long-lived assets, were RMB273.7 million (US$43.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to RMB215.5 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB244.0 million in the third quarter of 2021. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were 15.7%, compared to 16.0% in the same period of 2020 and 15.6% in the third quarter of 2021.

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB463.0 million (US$72.7 million), representing an increase of 18.8% from RMB389.8 million in the same period of 2020 and an increase of 2.8% from RMB450.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB253.0 million (US$39.7 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 was 26.5%, compared to 28.9% in both the same period of 2020 and the third quarter of 2021.

NET PROFIT/LOSS: Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB27.3 million (US$4.3 million), compared to a net loss of RMB1.02 billion in the same period of 2020 and a net profit of RMB156.2 million in the third quarter of 2021. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2021 included impairment of long-lived assets of RMB109.3 million (US$17.1 million) and gains from changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes of RMB227.8 million (US$35.8 million) due to the decrease in the Company's stock price.

PROFIT/LOSS PER SHARE: Basic and diluted loss per share were RMB0.03 (US$0.005) and RMB0.28 (US$0.04) in the fourth quarter of 2021, respectively, which represented the equivalent of RMB0.18 (US$0.03) and RMB1.68 (US$0.24) per American depositary share ("ADS"), respectively. Each ADS represents six Class A ordinary shares.

As of December 31, 2021, the aggregate amount of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments was RMB1.71 billion (US$268.1 million).

Net cash generated from operating activities, in the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB664.0 million (US$104.2 million), compared to RMB283.8 million in the same period of 2020 and RMB134.7 million in the third quarter of 2021.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

NET REVENUES: Net revenues in the full year of 2021 increased by 28.2% to RMB6.19 billion (US$971.3 million) from RMB4.83 billion in the full year of 2020.

GROSS PROFIT: Gross profit in the full year of 2021 was RMB1.44 billion (US$225.7 million), representing an increase of 33.6% from RMB1.08 billion in the full year of 2020. Gross margin in the full year of 2021 was 23.2%, compared to 22.3% in the full year of 2020.

ADJUSTED CASH GROSS PROFIT, which excludes depreciation, amortization, and share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.63 billion (US$413.3 million) in the full year of 2021, compared to RMB1.99 billion in the full year of 2020. Adjusted cash gross margin in the full year of 2021 was 42.6%, compared to 41.3% in the full year of 2020.

OPERATING EXPENSES: Total operating expenses in the full year of 2021 were RMB1.42 billion (US$222.3 million), compared to RMB959.4 million in the full year of 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, total operating expenses in the full year of 2021 were 22.9%, compared to 19.9% in the full year of 2020.

Sales and marketing expenses in the full year of 2021 were RMB255.4 million (US$40.1 million), representing an increase of 8.7% from RMB235.0 million in the full year of 2020.

Research and development expenses in the full year of 2021 were RMB188.5 million (US$29.6 million), representing an increase of 67.0% from RMB112.9 million in the full year of 2020.

General and administrative expenses in the full year of 2021 were RMB842.4 million (US$132.2 million), representing an increase of 57.4% from RMB535.1 million in the full year of 2020.

ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES, which exclude share-based compensation expenses, compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition, impairment of loan receivable to potential investee and impairment of long-lived assets, were RMB965.7 million (US$151.5 million) in the full year of 2021, compared to RMB756.2 million in the full year of 2020. As a percentage of net revenues, adjusted operating expenses in the full year of 2021 were 15.6%, compared to 15.7% in the full year of 2020.

ADJUSTED EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA in the full year of 2021 was RMB1.75 billion (US$275.2 million), representing an increase of 32.4% from RMB1.32 billion in the full year of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the full year of 2021 excluded share-based compensation expenses of RMB320.0 million (US$50.2 million). Adjusted EBITDA margin in the full year of 2021 was 28.3%, compared to 27.4% in the full year of 2020.

NET PROFIT/LOSS: Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in the full year of 2021 was RMB500.1 million (US$78.5 million), compared to net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of RMB3.18 billion in the full year of 2020. Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders in the full year of 2021 included gains from changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes of RMB829.1 million (US$130.1 million) due to the decrease in the Company's stock price.

PROFIT/LOSS PER SHARE: Basic profit per share and diluted loss per share were RMB0.57 (US$0.09) and RMB0.36 (US$0.06), respectively, which represents the equivalent of RMB3.42 (US$0.54) and RMB2.16 (US$0.36) per ADS. Diluted profit/loss per share is calculated using adjusted net profit/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the full year of 2021 was RMB1.39 billion (US$217.8 million), compared to RMB714.2 million in the full year of 2020.

Financial Outlook

For the full year of 2022, the Company expects net revenues to be in the range of RMB7,450 million to RMB7,750 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of RMB1,975 million to RMB2,125 million. The midpoints of the Company's updated estimates imply an increase of 22.8% and 16.9% year over year in net revenues and adjusted EBITDA, respectively.

The forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and its operational conditions, which does not factor in any of the potential future impacts caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, U.S. Eastern Time, or 9:00 A.M. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results.

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process to receive a unique registrant ID and a set of participant dial-in numbers to join the conference call.

Conference ID:


7127417

Registration Link:


http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7127417




The replay will be accessible through April 7, 2022, by dialing the following numbers:




United States Toll Free:


+1-855-452-5696

International: 


+61-2-9003-4211

Conference ID:


7127417

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available through the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vnet.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

In evaluating its business, VNET considers and uses the following non-GAAP measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a supplemental measure to review and assess its operating performance: adjusted cash gross profit, adjusted cash gross margin, adjusted operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" set forth at the end of this press release.

The non-GAAP financial measures are provided as additional information to help investors compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance investors' overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of the non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

Exchange Rate

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB6.3726 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 31, 2021, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or USD amounts referred could be converted into USD or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all. For analytical presentation, all percentages are calculated using the numbers presented in the financial statements contained in this earnings release.

Statement Regarding Unaudited Condensed Financial Information

The unaudited financial information set forth above is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company's year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited condensed financial information.

About VNET

VNET Group, Inc. is a leading carrier- and cloud-neutral Internet data center services provider in China. VNET provides hosting and related services, including IDC services, cloud services, and business VPN services to improve the reliability, security, and speed of its customers' internet infrastructure. Customers may locate their servers and equipment in VNET's data centers and connect to China's internet backbone. VNET operates in more than 30 cities throughout China, servicing a diversified and loyal base of over 6,500 hosting and related enterprise customers that span numerous industries ranging from internet companies to government entities and blue-chip enterprises to small- to mid-sized enterprises.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "target," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, quotations from management in this announcement as well as VNET's strategic and operational plans contain forward-looking statements. VNET may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about VNET's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: VNET's goals and strategies; VNET's expansion plans; the expected growth of the data center services market; expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, VNET's services; VNET's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with customers; VNET's plans to invest in research and development to enhance its solution and service offerings; and general economic and business conditions in the regions where VNET provides solutions and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in VNET's reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and VNET undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

Xinyuan Liu
Tel: +86 10 8456 2121
Email: ir@vnet.com

VNET GROUP, INC. 

 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) 








 As of 

 As of  

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021


 RMB


 RMB 


 US$ 


 (Audited)


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 

 Assets                                                                    






 Current assets: 






 Cash and cash equivalents 

2,710,349


1,372,481


215,372

 Restricted cash 

270,450


327,767


51,434

 Accounts and notes receivable, net 

847,233


1,405,997


220,632

 Short-term investments 

285,872


-


-

 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 

1,866,184


2,049,911


321,673

 Amounts due from related parties 

75,519


167,967


26,358

 Total current assets 

6,055,607


5,324,123


835,469







 Non-current assets: 






 Property and equipment, net 

8,106,425


10,092,419


1,583,721

 Intangible assets, net 

658,195


900,335


141,282

 Land use rights, net 

255,373


337,235


52,920

 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 

1,325,526


2,869,338


450,262

 Goodwill 

994,993


1,339,657


210,221

 Restricted cash 

135,638


8,225


1,291

 Deferred tax assets, net 

185,481


168,002


26,363

 Long-term investments, net 

135,517


98,243


15,416

 Amounts due from related parties 

20,562


-


-

 Other non-current assets 

1,500,438


1,957,462


307,169

 Total non-current assets 

13,318,148


17,770,916


2,788,645

 Total assets 

19,373,755


23,095,039


3,624,114







 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 






 Current liabilities: 






 Short-term bank borrowings 

34,000


-


-

 Accounts and notes payable 

289,387


493,506


77,442

 Accrued expenses and other payables 

1,631,563


2,298,089


360,620

 Advances from customers 

1,041,594


1,041,902


163,497

 Deferred revenue 

63,245


55,695


8,740

 Income taxes payable 

29,028


43,770


6,868

 Amounts due to related parties 

51,007


8,772


1,377

 Current portion of long-term borrowings 

180,328


384,158


60,283

 Current portion of finance lease liabilities  

403,843


244,032


38,294

 Current portion of deferred government grant 

2,074


2,074


325

 Current portion of bonds payable  

1,943,619


-


-

 Current portion of operating lease liabilities  

452,272


607,997


95,408

 Total current liabilities 

6,121,960


5,179,995


812,854







 Non-current liabilities: 






 Long-term borrowings 

886,996


2,215,015


347,584

 Convertible promissory notes 

3,014,057


4,266,951


669,578

 Non-current portion of finance lease liabilities  

688,128


1,119,751


175,713

 Unrecognized tax benefits 

68,696


77,573


12,173

 Deferred tax liabilities 

299,093


348,404


54,672

 Non-current portion of deferred government grant 

4,100


2,294


360

 Amounts due to related parties 

747,746


-


-

 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 

645,499


2,284,055


358,418

 Total non-current liabilities 

6,354,315


10,314,043


1,618,498







 Shareholders' equity 






 Treasury stock 

(349,523)


(349,523)


(54,848)

 Ordinary shares  

56


60


9

 Additional paid-in capital 

13,083,119


15,198,055


2,384,906

 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 

(55,535)


(90,443)


(14,192)

 Statutory reserves 

74,462


74,462


11,685

 Accumulated deficit 

(7,235,113)


(7,590,382)


(1,191,097)

 Series A perpetual convertible preferred shares 

1,047,468


-


-

 Total VNET Group, Inc. shareholders' equity 

6,564,934


7,242,229


1,136,463

 Noncontrolling interest 

332,546


358,772


56,299

 Total shareholders' equity 

6,897,480


7,601,001


1,192,762

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

19,373,755


23,095,039


3,624,114







 VNET GROUP, INC. 

 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$") except for number of shares and per share data) 

















 Three months ended  


 Twelve months ended  



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021



 RMB 


 RMB 


 RMB 


 US$ 


 RMB 


 RMB 


 US$ 



 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited)


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Audited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 Net revenues 

1,348,367


1,560,460


1,745,440


273,898


4,829,019


6,189,801


971,315


 Cost of revenues 

(1,053,942)


(1,185,225)


(1,365,472)


(214,272)


(3,753,008)


(4,751,771)


(745,657)


 Gross profit 

294,425


375,235


379,968


59,626


1,076,011


1,438,030


225,658

















 Operating income (expense) 















 Other operating income 

7,619


-


-


-


7,619


-


-


 Sales and marketing 

(88,890)


(36,361)


(85,474)


(13,413)


(235,012)


(255,400)


(40,078)


 Research and development 

(42,164)


(53,591)


(63,037)


(9,892)


(112,891)


(188,489)


(29,578)


 General and administrative 

(162,869)


(161,930)


(390,935)


(61,346)


(535,111)


(842,354)


(132,184)


 Allowance for doubtful debt 

(1,321)


(9,451)


(1,028)


(161)


(2,393)


(18,399)


(2,887)


 Impairment of loan receivable to potential investee 

-


-


9


1


-


(2,807)


(440)


 Impairment of long-lived assets 

(81,619)


-


(109,267)


(17,146)


(81,619)


(109,267)


(17,146)


 Total operating expenses 

(369,244)


(261,333)


(649,732)


(101,957)


(959,407)


(1,416,716)


(222,313)

















 Operating (loss) profit 

(74,819)


113,902


(269,764)


(42,331)


116,604


21,314


3,345


 Interest income 

4,176


9,148


8,937


1,402


31,711


31,897


5,005


 Interest expense 

(79,243)


(88,013)


(75,363)


(11,826)


(380,609)


(334,950)


(52,561)


 Impairment of long-term investment  

(13,030)


(3,495)


-


-


(13,030)


(3,495)


(548)


 Other income 

4,736


4,351


22,137


3,474


16,539


33,923


5,323


 Other expenses 

(7,926)


(3,908)


(3,498)


(549)


(36,912)


(22,700)


(3,562)


 Changes in the fair value of convertible promissory notes 

(957,105)


185,840


227,843


35,754


(2,544,220)


829,149


130,112


 Foreign exchange gain (loss)  

155,496


(16,588)


82,444


12,937


228,125


110,036


17,267


 (Loss) gain before income taxes and gain (loss) from equity method investments 

(967,715)


201,237


(7,264)


(1,139)


(2,581,792)


665,174


104,381


 Income tax expenses 

(41,210)


(29,060)


(15,549)


(2,440)


(109,336)


(111,407)


(17,482)


 Gain (loss) from equity method investments 

15,194


(12,027)


(1,729)


(271)


10,869


(38,666)


(6,068)


 Net (loss) profit 

(993,731)


160,150


(24,542)


(3,850)


(2,680,259)


515,101


80,831


 Net gain attributable to noncontrolling interest 

(21,647)


(3,967)


(2,736)


(429)


(29,088)


(15,003)


(2,354)


 Net (loss) profit attributable to VNET Group, Inc. 

(1,015,378)


156,183


(27,278)


(4,279)


(2,709,347)


500,098


78,477


 Deemed distribution to Series A perpetual convertible preferred shareholders 

-


-


-


-


(470,643)


-


-


 Net (loss) profit attributable to the Company's ordinary shareholders 

(1,015,378)


156,183


(27,278)


(4,279)


(3,179,990)


500,098


78,477

















 (Loss) profit per share 















 Basic 

(1.28)


0.18


(0.03)


(0.00)


(4.47)


0.57


0.09


 Diluted 

(1.28)


(0.03)


(0.28)


(0.04)


(4.47)


(0.36)


(0.06)


 Shares used in (loss) profit per share computation 















 Basic* 

802,963,713


863,643,659


867,823,835


867,823,835


716,888,919


865,352,554


865,352,554


 Diluted* 

802,963,713


897,643,660


901,823,836


901,823,836


716,888,919


911,591,433


911,591,433

















(Loss) profit per ADS (6 ordinary shares equal to 1 ADS)















Basic

(7.68)


1.08


(0.18)


(0.03)


(26.82)


3.42


0.54


Diluted

(7.68)


(0.18)


(1.68)


(0.24)


(26.82)


(2.16)


(0.36)

















 * Shares used in (loss) profit per share/ADS computation were computed under weighted average method. 












 VNET GROUP, INC. 

 RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS  

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) 
















 Three months ended  


 Twelve months ended  


December 31, 2020

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2021


December 31, 2020

December 31, 2021


 RMB 


 RMB 


 RMB 


 US$ 


 RMB 


 RMB 


 US$ 

 Gross profit 

294,425


375,235


379,968


59,626


1,076,011


1,438,030


225,658

 Plus: depreciation and amortization 

277,543


297,046


329,929


51,773


901,497


1,182,114


185,499

 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 

9,882


2,211


3,932


617


15,251


13,713


2,152

 Adjusted cash gross profit 

581,850


674,492


713,829


112,016


1,992,759


2,633,857


413,309

 Adjusted cash gross margin 

43.2%


43.2%


40.9%


40.9%


41.3%


42.6%


42.6%















 Operating expenses 

(369,244)


(261,333)


(649,732)


(101,957)


(959,407)


(1,416,716)


(222,313)

 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 

72,152


2,397


249,108


39,090


121,553


306,297


48,065

 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition 

-


14,959


17,644


2,769


-


32,603


5,116

 Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee 

-


-


(9)


(1)


-


2,807


440

 Plus: impairment of long-lived assets 

81,619


-


109,267


17,146


81,619


109,267


17,146

 Adjusted operating expenses 

(215,473)


(243,977)


(273,722)


(42,953)


(756,235)


(965,742)


(151,546)















 Operating (loss) profit 

(74,819)


113,902


(269,764)


(42,331)


116,604


21,314


3,345

 Plus: depreciation and amortization 

300,917


316,951


352,784


55,360


988,983


1,267,578


198,911

 Plus: share-based compensation expenses 

82,034


4,608


253,040


39,707


136,804


320,010


50,217

 Plus: compensation for postcombination employment in an acquisition 

-


14,959


17,644


2,769


-


32,603


5,116

 Plus: impairment of loan receivable to potential investee 

-


-


(9)


(1)


-


2,807


440

 Plus: impairment of long-lived assets 

81,619


-


109,267


17,146


81,619


109,267


17,146

 Adjusted EBITDA 

389,751


450,420


462,962


72,650


1,324,010


1,753,579


275,175

 Adjusted EBITDA margin 

28.9%


28.9%


26.5%


26.5%


27.4%


28.3%


28.3%

 VNET GROUP, INC. 

 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS 

 (Amount in thousands of Renminbi ("RMB") and US dollars ("US$")) 










 Three months ended  


December 31, 2020


September 30, 2021


December 31, 2021


 RMB 


 RMB 


 RMB 


 US$ 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 


 (Unaudited) 

 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 








 Net (loss) profit 

(993,731)


160,150


(24,542)


(3,850)

 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) profit to net cash generated from operating activities: 





     Depreciation and amortization 

300,917


316,951


352,784


55,360

     Stock-based compensation expenses 

82,034


4,608


253,040


39,707

     Others 

968,802


(41,287)


(8,128)


(1,275)

 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 








     Accounts and notes receivable 

35,348


(245,169)


113,974


17,885

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets 

(420,382)


(148,754)


93,473


14,668

     Accounts and notes payable 

(43,339)


51,462


1,399


220

     Accrued expenses and other payables 

(56,107)


113,093


70,162


11,010

     Deferred revenue 

11,252


5,183


(12,799)


(2,008)

     Advances from customers 

413,613


8,314


53,499


8,395

     Others 

(14,576)


(89,879)


(228,871)


(35,915)

 Net cash generated from operating activities 

283,831


134,672


663,991


104,197









 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES 








 Purchases of property and equipment 

(772,513)


(650,599)


(935,772)


(146,843)

 Purchases of intangible assets 

(4,932)


(8,466)


(8,625)


(1,353)

 Payments for investments 

(1,522,143)


(391,522)


(566,460)


(88,890)

 (Payments for) proceeds from other investing activities 

(12,426)


(442,027)


374,013


58,691

 Net cash used in investing activities 

(2,312,014)


(1,492,614)


(1,136,844)


(178,395)









 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES 








 Proceeds from bank borrowings 

160,996


385,364


490,815


77,020

 Repayment of bank borrowings 

(21,500)


(7,469)


(141,686)


(22,234)

 Payments for finance lease 

(87,749)


(129,699)


(97,772)


(15,343)

 Payment for shares repurchase and cancellation 

(130,472)


-


-


-

 Repayment of 2021 Notes 

-


-


(1,945,620)


(305,310)

 (Payments for) proceeds from other financing activities  

(86,209)


8,204


(48,644)


(7,633)

 Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities 

(164,934)


256,400


(1,742,907)


(273,500)









 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  

(144,757)


11,540


(7,255)


(1,141)

 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 

(2,337,874)


(1,090,002)


(2,223,015)


(348,839)

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 

5,454,311


5,021,490


3,931,488


616,936

 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 

3,116,437


3,931,488


1,708,473


268,097









