DMI announces the acquisition of Aurotech

Addition of data science and engineering firm expands DMI's footprint in federal civilian and healthcare agencies

BETHESDA, Md., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMI, a global provider of digital transformation services, announced today that it has acquired Aurotech, a provider of data science and engineering services to the federal civilian and healthcare communities. The acquisition adds to DMI's extensive portfolio of transformation services, deepens its technical capabilities in data & analytics, and broadens its customer base in high priority federal markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

DMI is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. (PRNewsfoto/DMI) (PRNewswire)

We are better positioned to be the partner of choice across our entire client portfolio.

Founded in 2007, Aurotech provides full lifecycle modernization capabilities including application development, data science and analytics, cybersecurity and digital strategy services. Aurotech serves as a trusted advisor for clients to help modernize their IT infrastructure and applications to assist in streamlining processes and extracting value from their information assets. Aurotech has deep expertise within the federal civilian and healthcare communities serving clients including the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and many other equally important missions within the federal contracting space.

"Aurotech brings services and expertise in key areas that can accelerate the expansion of our business and our competency in delivering digital transformation services to everyone we serve today and tomorrow," said Sunny Bajaj, founder and CEO of DMI. "With this addition, we are better positioned to be the partner of choice across our entire client portfolio, and more specifically, the federal healthcare and adjacent civilian agencies being served today. We look forward to growing with our valued customers that trust DMI to help them transform the way the government operates and delivers services to its citizens."

Founded in 2002 and based in Bethesda, Maryland, DMI provides enterprise consulting, transformation and managed services to commercial and government customers through an integrated suite of agile software development and next-gen engineering solutions that combine business strategy, domain specific knowledge and technical expertise. DMI is a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners.

G Squared Capital Partners served as financial advisor to Aurotech. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel to DMI.

About DMI

DMI, a portfolio company of OceanSound Partners, is a global technology solutions company that specializes in digital strategy, design, transformation and support. Utilizing expertise in the areas of AI & Analytics, Commerce, Experience, Managed Services, Transformation, and Government, DMI delivers intelligent digital transformation solutions that meet organizations where they are. Born digital, DMI has been delivering mission-critical, enterprise grade solutions since 2002 for more than a hundred Fortune 1,000 enterprises and all fifteen U.S. Federal Departments. DMI has grown to 2,100+ employees globally and has been continually recognized by top industry analysts as well as a Top Workplace USA. www.DMInc.com

About Aurotech

Aurotech is a provider of digital transformation services to the federal civilian and healthcare communities. They assist customers in solving mission critical and complex business issues through the core components of data science and engineering, including application modernization, modernizing infrastructure & enterprise platforms, and big data analytics & visualization supported by cybersecurity, eDiscovery, and high-performance computing services. www.aurotechcorp.com

About OceanSound Partners

OceanSound Partners is a New York-based private equity firm that pursues control investments in technology and technology-enabled services companies serving government and enterprise end-markets. OceanSound employs a partnership approach, working closely with founders, entrepreneurs, and executives of middle market businesses to drive transformational growth. For more information, please visit: www.oceansoundpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Lara Plathe

515-453-2042

lplathe@strategicamerica.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DMI