REYNOLDS WRAP RELEASES FIRST-EVER "CANDIED HAM" RECIPES FOR EASTER

The brand debuts a trio of candy-inspired ham recipes to make brunch spreads extra sweet this spring

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reynolds Wrap®, the expert maker of foil products for 75 years, wants to serve up some extra sweetness. From the brand that created wacky Thanksgiving turkeys with the likes of Flamin' Hot Cheetos®, glitter and even hot dogs, Reynolds Wrap is taking on a new holiday dish by combining an iconic Easter brunch centerpiece, ham, with a sweet must-have: candy.

Inspired by the beloved Easter sweets that fill baskets and tables on the holiday, Reynolds Wrap is proud to debut Candied Hams—three sweet, colorful and candied ham recipes that incorporate classic, nostalgia-inducing seasonal candies. The striking springtime recipes include a Jelly Bean Ham, Sour Candy Ham and Marshmallow Ham.

The Jelly Bean Ham satisfies your spring sweet tooth. Baked to perfection thanks to Reynolds Wrap Non-Stick Foil, glazed with an assortment of jelly bean flavors and paired with three-dimensional pastel jelly beans, your brunch table is sure to make a festive statement with this ham as its centerpiece.

The Sour Candy Ham , inspired by tongue-twisting sour treats, is the perfect addition to your Easter menu. This sour ham is draped in vibrant rainbow-colored sour candy, with a burst of extra-tart flavor courtesy of the citrus lemonade glaze. But don't worry about sticky dishes; you can create this candy-coated ham with little to no cleanup when you use Reynolds Wrap Non-Stick Foil.

The Marshmallow Ham is like a cloud from the sweetest dream, coated in marshmallow fluff rich with flavor and cream and lined with sugar-coated seasonal bunny treats. The Marshmallow Ham is sure to bring a smile to brunch guests' faces, and with Reynolds Wrap Non-Stick Foil you don't need to worry about the stickiness because the food will lift right off!

"Easter brunch is an occasion that calls for both savory and sweet, and we wanted to bring those two tastes together for those who just can't choose one," said Lisa Giardina, senior brand manager, Reynolds Consumer Products. "Not only will these Candied Hams make quite the spring-y statement on the table, they're also a great chance for family and friends to join in on the fun and tasty prep."

Whether you prefer the sweet, colorful Jelly Bean Ham, the tart, rainbow-striped Sour Candy Ham or the ooey, gooey Marshmallow Ham, everyone can enjoy their favorite candies in a whole new way. This year, with Reynolds Wrap Non-Stick Foil as the sturdy and reliable cooking companion you can depend on, you can make these hams with easy prep, cook and cleanup.

For more information on the Reynolds Wrap Candied Hams, including how to make your own this spring, visit ReynoldsBrands.com.

