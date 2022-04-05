SOCi Recognized on The Financial Times List of the Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022

This marks the third consecutive year the multi-location marketing platform has been honored for its growth

SAN DIEGO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi , the marketing platform for multi-location brands, is proud to announce it has been recognized as part of The Financial Times (FT) list of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2022. The award is presented by FT and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This is the third consecutive year SOCi has received this prestigious honor.

SOCi Logo (PRNewswire)

"I am extremely proud of the dedicated team we've built at SOCi in the last several years, one that consistently goes above and beyond to improve our business and ultimately, increase our customers' bottom lines," said Afif Khoury , Co-Founder and CEO of SOCi. "Our growth is tied to our push for innovation, and we are nowhere near being done innovating solutions to help multi-location businesses optimize their digital footprint and drive more business."

The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies list is comprised of the enterprises that contribute most heavily to economic growth. From thousands of entrants, only 500 companies are featured on the list, which can currently be viewed on the FT website . The FT, in collaboration with Statista, ranks companies from across the Americas by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2017 and 2020.

To learn more about how SOCi helps businesses scale marketing that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected, visit www.meetsoci.com .

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips, and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that's brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success - visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

Media Contacts

Avery Nunez

BLASTmedia for SOCi

soci@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOCi