AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS LAUNCHES SMALL CAP DIVIDEND MUTUAL FUND

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To better serve investors seeking the possibility of greater capital appreciation inherent in small cap stocks but with an income mandate, $230 billion* global asset manager American Century Investments announces the launch of American Century Small Cap Dividend Fund (AMAEX).

"We're excited to add Small Cap Dividend Fund to our lineup because it's a way to offer clients the experience of our American Century Global Value Equity team and a history of small cap income investing, but in a mutual fund," said American Century Chief Investment Officer Victor Zhang. "The U.S. Small Cap Income strategy launched in Oct. 2017, and we are pleased to expand this investment opportunity to more clients. Helping investors and responding to their needs is what drives us, so we are constantly thinking about how we can better serve them."

The fund, co-managed by Jeff John, CFA and Ryan Cope, CFA, invests primarily in U.S. smaller cap companies that the team feels are attractively valued and offer securities paying either a dividend or income. The strategy seeks to invest in 65-85 companies with strong balance sheets, quality management and sustainable competitive advantages.

The investment team believes the use of non-common equities** enhances yield and lowers volatility.

John and Cope also manage the American Century Small Cap Value Fund (ASVIX).

Following is information on share classes and expenses:

Share class Investor I A R R6 G Expense ratio 1.09% 0.89% 1.09% 1.09% 0.74% 0.00% Ticker AMAEX AMAFX AMAHX AMAJX AMAKX AMALX

"We believe this fund launch is timely, given our clients' evolving desire for income-producing investment options," Zhang said.

American Century's value investment lineup began in 1993 with the launch of American Century Value Fund (TWVLX). Today, the firm's value discipline comprised $54.7 billion in assets under supervision as of 12/31/21.

About American Century Investments

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Los Angeles; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40 percent of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, non-profit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40 percent of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.8 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

*Assets under supervision as of 3/21/22

You should consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The funds' prospectus or summary prospectus which can be obtained at americancentury.com, contains this and other information about the fund and should be read carefully before investing.

If the stocks purchased by the fund do not continue dividend payments, the value of the fund's shares may decline, even if stock prices generally are rising.

**Non-common equities are preferred stocks and convertible securities related to the company being purchased.



Historically, small cap stocks have been more volatile than the stock of larger, more-established companies. Smaller companies may have limited resources, product lines and markets, and their securities may trade less frequently and in more limited volumes than the securities of larger companies.

