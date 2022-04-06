ath Power Consulting Rebrands as apc and Announces New Offerings

-- Celebrating 25 Years in business, firm transforms its brand to better reflect mission to power the human experience --

BOSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ath Power Consulting , a recognized leader in CX research and training, today unveiled their new brand identity. After more than two decades of people expressing difficulty with the pronunciation of the company name, as well as the desire for an image more representative of its capabilities, the firm (correctly pronounced "8th" Power Consulting) has officially rebranded.

"The end-to-end engagement with our expert team is what truly distinguishes the experience clients enjoy when partnering with our firm. We sought a brand image to visually represent that experience," stated apc President, Frank Aloi. "And certainly, we have all mispronounced a brand name at some point. Think FAGE, TAG Heuer, Porsche, Hermès, or Givenchy. Well, we've been correcting the pronunciation of our own company name for a quarter century! By formally shortening to apc, we provide consistency and ease of pronunciation, while also honoring our 25-year history". "ath Power Consulting" remains the full name of the organization for legal purposes.

Developed in collaboration with brand consultant, SLD , with input from apc's clients, partners, and employees, the new branding includes a modernized logo using the acronym "apc" in lower-case type alongside a fingerprint, reflective of the lasting impression apc leaves on every client served. The tagline "powering the human experience" replaces their previous tagline "assess, align, achieve".

In conjunction with its rebrand, apc has also announced an expansion to their existing suite of research and training solutions with new tools including Predictive Index, Social Media Listening/Monitoring, On-Demand Surveys, Crowdsourced Mystery Shopping, Online Focus Groups, and 360 Closed-Loop Feedback.

When asked how she envisions the next generation of the company, Lynn Saladini, Chief Relationship Officer, said, "Our new branding best reflects the CX and UX services we offer, as well as our renewed commitment to our human-centered approach with both our clients and apc team. Moving forward, we expect to play a leading role in creating ROI by understanding how the human experience will inform our clients' products, services, and employees."

Please visit https://www.athpower.com to view the new branding. apc's expanded offerings will go live in the coming weeks.

Since 1997, apc has helped over 1,000 organizations in both the public and private sectors measure and improve customer experience, build brand loyalty, ensure compliance, deepen employee engagement, and optimize talent. We've designed and delivered some of the largest, most complex, research and training initiatives in North America, supporting many of the most recognized organizations, including Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Capital One, TD Bank, American Family Insurance, Dunkin', The Department of Commerce, and The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. We know that people – from customers and employees to citizens and stakeholders – are what ultimately determine the success of any organization. Utilizing our proven solutions and extensive expertise, we power the human experience and get results. Check us out at athpower.com .

