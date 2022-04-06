Evergreen Nephrology Partners with Colorado Kidney Care

Evergreen Nephrology will partner with nephrologists to transform kidney care for patients across Colorado

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Evergreen Nephrology is announcing a joint venture with Colorado Kidney Care, a single specialty nephrology practice caring for patients in the greater Denver Metropolitan area and the surrounding Colorado Front Range. Evergreen Nephrology focuses on partnering with nephrologists in local markets to transform kidney care for patients and believes that nephrologists are best positioned to lead this charge.

Evergreen Nephrology (PRNewswire)

Since 2015, more than 12,000 people per year died waiting for a transplant or were removed from the waiting list after becoming 'too sick to transplant.' Evergreen Nephrology and its nephrologist partners believe that the status quo is unacceptable and are committed to providing best in class care for people suffering from kidney disease. This includes delaying disease progression, shifting kidney care to the home, and getting patients needed organ transplants.

The United States spends more than $130 billion dollars a year fighting kidney disease, often because nephrologists are not involved in patient care early enough. Evergreen partners with nephrologists to provide them resources to invest in an expanded care model, the financial backing needed to take total cost of care risk, and a technical platform built for a value-based environment. Evergreen will also partner with dialysis providers and hospitals to share risk and enable better outcomes for patients.

"I am proud and honored that Evergreen Nephrology is partnering with Colorado Kidney Care. When we founded Evergreen, we sought to totally transform the way a person with kidney diseases receives care, by putting physicians at the helm of value-based care. Our goal at Evergreen is to help create a better life for people living with kidney disease, and together with Colorado Kidney Care, we will do just that," said Adam Boehler, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Evergreen Nephrology. "Our partnership with Colorado Kidney Care provides one of the best nephrology groups in the country with the full clinical, technical, and financial support to transform care for their patients."

"Being a patient with chronic kidney disease carries high physical and emotional tolls of illness. Challenges include navigating barriers in access to care, family and economic stressors, and the episodic nature of the modern healthcare system which often fails to focus on long-term health outcomes. At Colorado Kidney Care, our goal is to help support our patients comprehensively to improve their quality of life and overall well-being," says Britt Newsome MD MPH MSPH, Chief Medical Officer of Colorado Kidney Care. "We are excited to partner with Evergreen Nephrology to achieve these goals. Evergreen has the expertise and resources to help us continue our transition from episodic, fee-for-service care to a system that prioritizes better patient outcomes and health. We feel that this system of care will greatly benefit our patients and local healthcare partners."

About Evergreen

Evergreen Nephrology was built with the mission to transform kidney care by putting nephrologists in the driver's seat. By empowering nephrologists, providing financial backing, best-in-class clinical resources, and analytical insights and tools, Evergreen strives to slow disease progression, improve clinical outcomes, and increase quality of life for people living with CKD and ESRD. In addition to providing high quality healthcare and strategic partnerships, Evergreen intends to launch a Medicare Advantage Plan in 2023.

Evergreen Nephrology's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman Adam Boehler's drove efforts at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Innovation Center (CMMI) and the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to introduce the kidney care models (KCC) models that empower nephrologists as they care for their patients. In addition to transforming dialysis delivery, the HHS team set new standards for organ procurement to increase transplantation. Adam and fellow Co-Founder Abe Sutton were awarded the 2019 President's Medal from the American Society of Nephrology.

About Colorado Kidney Care

Colorado Kidney Care (CKC) is a single specialty nephrology practice of 32 board certified nephrologists and 14 advanced practitioners who care for patients throughout the greater Denver Metropolitan area and the surrounding Colorado Front Range. CKC proudly supports a Nephrology Research Division that conducts cutting edge research studies with a focus on curing kidney disease, slowing its progression and controlling the complications of this complex disease. The practice also operates a dialysis access center, is opening an ambulatory surgery center with a focus on the care of dialysis access for patients with kidney disease and serves as Medical Director for one of the regions three kidney transplant centers. CKC providers care for patients at 13 acute care inpatient hospitals, five long-term acute care (LTAC) facilities, seven outpatient clinical offices and more than 30 outpatient dialysis centers.

For more information on Evergreen and Colorado Kidney Care:

Colorado Kidney Care (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Evergreen Nephrology