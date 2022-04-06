Marquee Brands Creates New Executive C-Suite Role Naming Heath Golden Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

Marquee Brands announces expansion in its senior leadership team, appointing Heath Golden as Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer, a newly created role at the industry-leading brand acquisitions company with offices in New York, New Jersey, and California.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heath Golden's senior management role oversees the Fashion Lifestyle, Motherhood, and Marquee Brands Connect divisions, a newly created position devised to optimize and accelerate business growth opportunities, supporting CEO Neil Fiske's strategic vision to become the world's most creative brand accelerator. Taking the helm at Marquee Brands in September 2020 as the first-ever CEO, Neil Fiske set to evolve the successful company's original business model beyond the traditional marketing and licensing blueprint.

Heath Golden joins the talented and experienced management team at Marquee Brands. Before joining, Heath served as EVP, Chief Financial & Strategy Officer of Randa Apparel & Accessories (RAA). During his tenure at Randa, Heath drove business growth through several successful initiatives. As the company's CFO, he successfully managed the business through the recent global pandemic. Before his CFO role, Heath served as EVP, Chief Strategy Officer of RAA, spearheading the acquisitions of the Haggar and Tribal brands, and a significant ownership stake in Moss Bros., a leading men's formalwear retailer in the U.K. He was also President of Randa Digital Labs. As President of Randa Digital Labs, where he led efforts to build digital-first direct to consumer businesses and supported the omnichannel growth of RAA's retail partners through innovative digital marketing, content, and visual merchandising strategies, paving the way for RAA's rapid growth.

Before Randa, Heath was President, Americas for Bendon Group, a leading intimates company based in Sydney, Australia. While at Bendon, he more than doubled the size of the U.S. business. His achievements include conceiving and launching Heidi Klum Intimates into Macy's, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdales, re-launching Frederick's of Hollywood as an online pureplay, and significantly expanding the distribution of Stella McCartney Lingerie, building both business plans for the Stella McCartney and Heidi Klum swimwear collections.

This successful career followed eight years at Hampshire Group, Limited, where he joined as Vice President of Business Development and ultimately served over three-and-a-half years as President and Chief Executive Officer. Heath transformed the company into a sportswear provider serving the vertical specialty, moderate, better, domestic, and international markets. He created Scott James, a contemporary menswear brand carried by Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale's, and two retail stores. In addition to consummating several acquisitions and dispositions that vastly improved profitability. Heath oversaw 1,200 employees in three countries.

Early in his career, Heath was a corporate securities lawyer at leading law firms, including Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Mintz Levin. Heath advised many public company boards of directors and management teams in equity raises, mergers, acquisitions, and compliance matters as an attorney. He counseled several private equity and venture capital concerns on their investment activities and the needs of their portfolio companies.

Heath is a past member of the Boards of Directors of Baboon, Greats, Hampshire Group, Moss Bros., and Stantt. In addition, Heath is a longstanding member of the Board of Governors of Fashion Scholarship Fund, the leading fashion industry charity. Graduated from the University of Pittsburgh, Heath holds a Juris Doctor degree from Temple University School of Law, where he served as an editor of the Law Review.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner, marketer, and media company. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product category while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. The portfolio includes Martha Stewart, The BCBG Group, Ben Sherman, Dakine, Sur La Table, Body Glove, Emeril Lagasse, Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in a Pod, and Bruno Magli. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate, and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors, and individual investors globally. With offices in 25 countries, Neuberger Berman's diverse team has over 2,400 professionals. For eight consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). In 2020, the PRI named Neuberger Berman a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. The PRI also awarded Neuberger Berman an A+ in every eligible category for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $460 billion in client assets as of December 31, 2021. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com

