Norfolk Southern partners with Commtrex to enhance customer access to transload facilities

ATLANTA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is partnering with Commtrex to enhance the access and visibility of rail-accessible transload facilities on the company's network. Customers shipping with Norfolk Southern will be able to search Commtrex's comprehensive database for rail-served facilities by location, commodities handled, and other parameters.

"This partnership is impactful and enables transload customers to easily identify facilities served by Norfolk Southern, increasing access to shipping by rail, the most sustainable way to move freight over land," said Leggett Kitchin, Vice President Industrial Products at Norfolk Southern. "The technology also enhances the quality of data available to customers so they can accurately identify connecting points between our shipping network and transload partners."

The Commtrex platform also helps streamline communications. It allows customers to identify Norfolk Southern's 32 transload facilities in the database by their required parameters. The Norfolk Southern service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia. It connects customers to every major container port in the eastern United States and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

"Transloading is becoming an increasingly critical component in the need for supply chain flexibility," said Martin Lew, Chief Executive Officer of Commtrex. "Close to one-third of the 2,500 Commtrex members are rail-served shippers, and Commtrex empowers them to effectively identify and connect with transloaders across North America. There is no other platform that can connect shippers with Class I's, short line railroads, transloaders, terminals, and ports, and Norfolk Southern's partnership with Commtrex will provide shippers with a best-in-class customer experience."

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies, moving the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Norfolk Southern connects customers to markets and communities to economic opportunity, with safe, reliable, and sustainable shipping solutions. The company's service area includes 22 states and the District of Columbia, every major container port in the eastern United States, and a majority of the U.S. population and manufacturing base.

About Commtrex

Commtrex is the largest rail logistics platform empowering shippers to find and connect with transload services, storage locations, lessors, and a wide range of service providers. Commtrex is a highly trusted, effective, and data driven platform that is modernizing how the rail industry connects. Within three years, Commtrex has grown to over 2,500 active members, many of whom are commodity shippers moving freight by rail across North America.

