OLYMPIC GREAT LINDSEY VONN TO HOST 2022 LAUREUS WORLD SPORTS AWARDS IN SEVILLE

SEVILLE, Spain, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindsey Vonn, the greatest women's skier of all-time, will be the host of the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards Show broadcasted from the picturesque Spanish city of Seville. The show will air in the U.S. on NBC on Sunday, April 24.

The Laureus World Sports Awards were first staged in 2000 when Nelson Mandela gave the keynote speech proclaiming the power of sports to change the world. Since then, the Awards have continued to celebrate the greatest sporting achievements of individuals and teams globally and has drawn the world's biggest names in both sports and entertainment. Past hosts have included: actor James Marsden; Hugh Grant; Bill Murray; Morgan Freeman; Clive Owen; Kevin Spacey; Teri Hatcher; and many more.

Lindsey Vonn was honored by the Laureus Academy in 2019 when she was presented with the Laureus Spirit of Sport Award to mark the end of her remarkable career. In 2021 she became a member of the Laureus Academy.

Lindsey said: "When I received the Laureus Spirit of Sport Award on my retirement in 2019, I remember saying I was sad to be leaving my sport but I was looking forward to the next chapter of my life and doing something incredible. That's exactly how I feel now to be the host for the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards in the beautiful city of Seville. This is going to be an incredible night for myself and for all the Winners of these very special Awards.

"I know how emotional and uplifting it is to receive a Laureus Award and it's going to be so exciting to be part of the Awards Show in Seville. Although we can't host the Nominees and Winners in person this year, I have seen all the preparations for the virtual event. It's going to be a wonderful evening."

This year's Winners, in a variety of different categories, will be revealed in a 'virtual' format as a result of continuing uncertainty over the Covid pandemic.

Among the U.S. Nominees, selected by a panel of more than 1,200 of the leading sports journalists and broadcasters in the world, are Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time; gymnastics' golden girl Simone Biles, athletics legend Allyson Felix; Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, two of the stars of Team USA's dominant swimming team at the Tokyo Olympics; surfer Carissa Moore and basketball's Milwaukee Bucks.

In alignment with the organization's mission to use the power of sport to end violence, discrimination and disadvantage against young people and children, each year the Laureus Sport for Good Award recognizes a community sports-based program which has helped to improve the lives of young people and bring communities together. Among the nominees this year is Lost Boyz Inc., in Chicago, which uses baseball training to decrease violence, improve social conditions and provide financial and academic opportunities among youth in the city's South Shore community.

Today Laureus supports more than 250 programs in over 40 countries, many of which aim to end conflict and build bridges between communities. In response to the conflict in Ukraine, the 'Laureus Sport for Peace Humanitarian Action Fund' has been set up to help alleviate the human disaster unfolding in that country. Public donations can be made via Laureus.com – at Just Giving and Global Giving.com.

The fund supports agencies on the ground such as UNICEF, Save the Children and Red Cross / Red Crescent, providing food, water and medicine for victims of the Russian invasion, and seeking shelter for mothers and children on the move, trying to escape.

Laureus will also be a beneficiary of the 'Play Your Part' fundraising campaign which has been launched by Laureus Ambassador Andriy Shevchenko, who captained and managed the Ukraine national team.

