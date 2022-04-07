Avet Pharmaceuticals Announces Approval and Launch of Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP

Company to Launch Immediately to Address Current Market Shortage

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced today the U.S. launch of its Propofol Injectable Emulsion, USP 10 mg/mL, in 20, 50 and 100 ml Single Patient-Use Vials, an AB rated generic equivalent of DIPRIVAN® (propofol) Injectable Emulsion USP, following its abbreviated new drug application approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company will commence distribution immediately.

"The approval of Avet's generic propofol injectable emulsion is welcome news to our team, who are prepared to deliver with urgency this much-needed therapy to hospitals and surgical centers, where the product has been in short supply," said Marvin Samson, Chairman of Avet Pharmaceuticals. "At Avet, we are committed to delivering high quality generic medicines that help patients and practitioners achieve affordable healthcare solutions. Today's approval announcement is our most recent example of fulfilling that commitment and will serve as an important growth driver for our Company."

About Propofol

Propofol injectable emulsion is an intravenous general anesthetic and sedation drug indicated for the initiation and maintenance of Monitored Anesthesia Care (MAC) sedation, combined sedation and regional anesthesia, induction of general anesthesia, maintenance of general anesthesia, and intensive care unit (ICU) sedation of intubated, mechanically ventilated patients.

DIPRIVAN® is a trademark of Fresenius Kabi USA, LLC.

About Avet Pharmaceuticals

Based in East Brunswick, New Jersey, Avet Pharmaceuticals is a rapid growth specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the acquisition, licensing, development, marketing, sale and distribution of generic and legacy branded pharmaceutical products for the U.S. prescription drug market. Formed in 2006, the Company provides high quality generic medicines that help patients and practitioners achieve affordable healthcare solutions across a number of therapeutic categories, including but not limited to: cardiovascular, metabolic disease, anti-infectives and pain management.

