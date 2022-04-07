ELLESILK Is Certified STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLESILK, a well-known brand for creating silk bed linens and silk sleepwear of unparalleled quality, announced today that it has obtained the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX, the most authoritative and influential textile eco-label in the world.

STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® is one of the world's best-known labels for textiles tested for harmful substances. Tested and certified by 17 independent institutes across the world (members of the International OEKO-TEX Association), the products carrying STANDARD 100 by the OEKO-TEX label provide a guarantee of product ecological safety and satisfy consumers' desire for healthy life requirements.

OEKO-TEX certified non-hazardous products and all of their components. Products that carry the Standard 100 label have been tested and proven free of harmful levels of toxic substances. While ELLESILK earned the strictest, baby-safe rating, Product Class 1 certification signifying that it meets the most stringent limit levels OEKO-TEX® requires for products intended for use by infants and toddlers age three and younger.

ELLESILK's fabrics are natural and environmentally friendly, introducing sustainable concepts into ELLESILK's luxury silk bedding and silk pajamas . Since its founding, ELLESILK has been committed to producing high-quality, safe, and long-lasting pieces made from only the finest natural fibers. As such, ELLESILK only collaborates with suppliers who fully embrace this philosophy, demonstrating the highest standards of quality.

ELLESILK insists on using natural organic dyeing and chooses eco-friendly reactive dyes originating in Japan, Germany, and other countries, which can make the fabric show a variety of brilliant colors, and reactive dyes also have surprising performance in colorfastness.

ELLESILK uses a hydrophilic softener to treat the fabric to maximize the skin-friendly properties of silk, better anti-static ability, and moisturizing effect, effectively reduce skin dryness in dry seasons, and lead the fabric technology to a new stage.

While constantly exploring innovative techniques, ELLESILK continues to strive for excellence in manufacturing processes from high-quality raw materials to fine weaving and finishing processes and contributes to the ultimate sleep experience for silk lovers.

ELLESILK's luxury collections transcend trends and create a library of timeless silk bed sheets and mulberry silk sleepwear pieces that have been masterfully crafted and meticulously designed to accompany all clients in their daily lives over the course of many years

