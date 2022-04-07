First Integrity Mortgage Services Signs Agreement for Empower, Black Knight's LOS, and Integrated Solutions Suite for Increased Automation and Digital Capabilities

₋ First Integrity Mortgage Services chose the cloud-based Empower loan origination system (LOS) for its advanced automation and seamless integration throughout the origination process

₋ Black Knight's full suite of origination solutions will be used to increase First Integrity's digital capabilities for fast, easy interaction and an enhanced borrower experience.

₋ First Integrity also selected Black Knight because its eSign and eDelivery capabilities are seamlessly integrated with Empower

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that St. Louis-based First Integrity Mortgage Services has signed a contract to implement the cloud-based Empower LOS and integrated origination solutions to support its growing business operations with automation and to improve its digital presence in the mortgage market.

Black Knight, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Knight, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Integrating the Empower system and complementary solutions will give First Integrity one comprehensive, cohesive platform to support our origination needs and significantly reduce manual processes. And, the integrated eSign and eDelivery capabilities will help us reduce paper-based communications with our customers," said Joe Bayer, Jr., CEO, First Integrity. "Working with Black Knight will help us build on our commitment to moving our business forward through developing stronger customer relationships, innovation and valued business partnerships."

Empower is an easy-to-use and highly configurable platform that will help First Integrity streamline the origination process from loan application through closing. Empower features configurable "lights-out" automation that will save the company time and costs per loan, while helping First Integrity's staff process more loans faster to deliver an enhanced borrower experience.

First Integrity will also use the following solutions, which are seamlessly integrated with Empower, including machine-learning technology for document classification and indexing; fee service for recording fees, transfer taxes, title, inspections and property tax; point-of-sale with digital borrower and loan officer capabilities; automated compliance validation testing; an end-to-end digital close solution with eDelivery, eSign and eNotary capabilities; an advanced business intelligence solution; and web APIs.

The agreement expands the company's relationship with Black Knight, which includes First Integrity's use of the Black Knight Optimal Blue PPE, the industry's leading product, pricing and eligibility engine, and Surefire, Black Knight's customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing automation platform.

"With advanced automation and innovative digital capabilities, First Integrity will be able to do even more for its clients, while increasing operational efficiency for employees," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "By combining the Empower system with Black Knight's digital origination ecosystem, First Integrity will be able to help more consumers achieve homeownership and keep more of those customers for life."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About First Integrity Mortgage Services

First Integrity Mortgage Services is the highest rated lender in the St. Louis metro area with over 900 Google reviews with an overall 5-star rating. Based in St. Louis, Mo., First Integrity is a premier provider of mortgages and home loans in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, California, Tennessee, Georgia, Colorado, and Arkansas. First Integrity commits to earning long-term relationships by providing value to the communities we serve and delivering unique services that make us the lender of choice for value-minded customers. For more information, visit https://www.firstintegrity.com/.

