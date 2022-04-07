PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the following changes to its Board of Directors:

1. The Company's Board of Directors approved on April 7, 2022, the appointment of Mr. Shlomo Rodav as a member to the Company's Board of Directors. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and applicable law, Mr. Rodav shall serve in office until the coming Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Rodav served from 2020-2021 as the chairman of the Board of Directors of Yeinot Bitan Ltd. Prior to that he served from 2018-2020 as chairman of the Board of Directors of Bezek-the Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. and prior to that he served as chairman and a board member of various public companies including Tnuva Ltd., Gilat Satellite Telecommunication Ltd. and as chairman of the Board of Directors of Partner in 2013. Mr. Rodav is an accounting and financial expert, and holds a BA in Economics from Tel-Aviv University and an MBA degree from Columbia University.

2. The Company's Board of Directors approved on April 7, 2022, the appointment of Ms. Anat Cohen-Specht as a member to the Company's Board of Directors. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and applicable law, Ms. Cohen-Specht shall serve in office until the coming Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company.

The Company's Audit Committee has determined on April 7, 2022 that Ms. Cohen Specht satisfies the conditions of an independent director under the Israeli Companies Law ("bilty taluy").

Ms. Cohen Specht serves as an external director on the Board of Directors of the Israel Airports Authority and is managing partner at UrbaniPro, a global real estate investment company. Previously, she served from 2015-2017 as the CEO of Suny Cellular Communications Ltd. Ms. Cohen-Specht is an accounting and financial expert], and holds a B.A in the Humanities and Art History and an Executive M.B.A, both from Tel-Aviv University.

3. The Company's Board of Directors approved on April 7, 2022, the appointment of Mr. Gideon Kadusi as a member to the Company's Board of Directors. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and applicable law, Mr. Kadusi shall serve in office until the coming Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company.

In addition, the Company's Audit Committee has determined on April 7, 2022 that Mr. Kadusi satisfies the conditions of an independent director under the Israeli Companies Law ("bilty taluy").

Mr. Kadusi has a consulting firm that provides consulting services to owners and CEOs of mid-size private companies since 2015. Prior to that he served from 2014 until 2015 as the Acting CEO of Medton-Hedim Ltd. Mr. Kadusi holds a B.Sc.T.E in Electricity and Electronics and an Executive M.B.A, both from Tel-Aviv University.

4. The Company's Board of Directors approved on April 7, 2022, the appointment of Mr. Doron Steiger as a member to the Company's Board of Directors. In accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and applicable law, Mr. Steiger shall serve in office until the coming Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Steiger serves as Active chairman for Kibbutz Revivim and CEO of Kerur Holdings Ltd. Mr. Steiger is a board member of public and private companies including Novolog Ltd., Jafora Tabori Ltd., Jafora Ltd., Ashdar Building Company Ltd., and Tapugan Industries Ltd. Mr. Steiger is an accounting and financial expert, and holds a B.A in Economics and an M.B.A-Financing, both from Tel-Aviv University.

