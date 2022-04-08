Aaron Mason Named Vice President/Chief Lending Officer at Monroe Community Credit Union

MONROE, Mich., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Monroe Community Credit Union is pleased to announce that Aaron Mason has joined their Executive Team as Vice President/Chief Lending Officer. Mason is a life-long Monroe area resident with a passion for serving his community. With an accomplished 35-year banking career, Mason brings an extensive level of expertise in consumer, mortgage, and commercial lending to the credit union.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Aaron to our Executive Leadership Team," said Kristine Brenner, President/CEO of MCCU. "With Aaron's demonstrated leadership and lending acumen, we are confident that his contributions will lead to further success and growth for the credit union in the years to come. "

Mason has been active within the local community, currently serving as the Vice Chair on Monroe Community College's Board of Trustees and as a Board Member and Finance Chairperson of Monroe Nazarene Church, and previously serving as a Trustee on Monroe Public Schools' Board of Education for seven years, as an elementary chess coach who led his team to a state championship, and past Secretary of Rotary Club of Monroe. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Toledo where he also attended The University of Toledo College of Law on a Dean's Merit Scholarship and earned Dean's List and Civil Procedure Honors.

MCCU is a locally owned and operated, not-for-profit financial institution headquartered in Monroe, MI with $320 million in assets, six banking locations and 30,000 members. MCCU's field of membership includes those who live, work, worship, or attend school in the state of Michigan and in the Ohio counties of Fulton, Lucas, or Wood. MCCU was voted Best Credit Union and Best Mortgage Lender in Monroe for 2021.

