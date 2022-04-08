Fisher Investments Wins Climetrics Award

Institutional Strategy Receives Top Climate Fund Award for Environmental Rating and Performance



CAMAS, Wash., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments was recently recognized by CDP with their "Climetrics" Top Climate Fund Award. The Fisher Investments Institutional Emerging Markets Responsible Equity ex Fossil Fuels strategy was one of the top emerging markets strategies recognized by CDP for the second consecutive year. CDP is the leading global organization measuring the environmental effects of companies, investment funds, cities, regions, and countries.

Fisher Investments logo (PRNewsfoto/Fisher Investments) (PRNewswire)

The annual Climetrics Fund Awards recognize leading Global, European, US and Emerging Markets equity funds for environmental performance. CDP selects winners from more than 18,000 funds based on their underlying "Climetrics" scores, which consider fund portfolio holdings, investment policy and governance of environmental issues.

"We are honored to be recognized by CDP in consecutive years," said Aaron Anderson, Senior Vice President of Research at Fisher Investments. "We welcome the opportunity to work with clients seeking compelling investment opportunities across developing economies, while promoting positive environmental practices with an emphasis on climate."

"We are proud to be recognized with this important award," added Justin Arbuckle, Senior Executive Vice President of Fisher Investments' Institutional Investment Group. "We believe this recognition is a reflection of Fisher Investments' commitment to develop strategies that meet our clients' investment, social and environmental goals."

Fisher Investments' Climetrics-recognized strategy utilizes a top-down investment process which seeks to deliver strong returns while offering investors increased exposure to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals with low carbon intensity.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 12/31/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $208 billion in assets globally—over $163 billion for private investors, $42 billion for institutional investors and $2 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered in all jurisdictions or to all business groups. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

