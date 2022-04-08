Liquid Mobile IV Celebrates Grand Opening of its First IV Hydration Clinic Location in Phoenix

Clinic to provide services seven days starting April 11

PHOENIX, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liquid Mobile IV today announced the grand opening of its new clinic location in Phoenix, Arizona. Located in Optima Biltmore Towers at 4808 North 24th Street, Suite 125, the new clinic features a wide variety of IV hydration services, including anti-aging, athletic performance, wellness, recovery and executive revival infusions.

Liquid Mobile IV launched on-demand mobile service in February 2022 to deliver IV hydration 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in the comfort of one's own home, office or preferred location. The company has continued to expand with clinic locations in various cities, offering communities access to IV therapy where it is most convenient for them.

"A Liquid Mobile IV clinic adds to the access and convenience local residents prefer," said Laura Purdy, MD, Liquid Mobile IV's lead physician, who is also a family practitioner and 15-year military veteran. "My team of more than 40 nurse practitioners, pharmacists and nurses ensures that the communities we serve will receive high quality IV hydration and essential nutrients, when they want it or need it, and most importantly, where they want to get it."

According to Dr. Purdy, Liquid Mobile IV's services deliver IV hydration and essential nutrients directly into a recipient's bloodstream, so a maximum absorption rate of up to 100% of the nutrients may be achievable in a reduced period of time. This bypasses the digestive tract, so in working faster, this can result in a much faster recovery time for individuals. Liquid Mobile IV's products are specifically created for each customer's unique needs. Formularies are designed and tested to properly and efficiently improve and optimize one's health.

"As part of the Liquid Mobile IV Grand Opening at our new Biltmore location, we will be offering Grand Opening specials throughout April to help the Phoenix community achieve their health and wellness goals, including in-clinic IV therapy starting at $99 and intramuscular injections starting at $10," said CEO Christine Ricci, RN.

The Grand Opening for the new clinic will start Monday 8 a.m. on April 11, at 4808 North 24th Street, Suite 125. The community is encouraged to stop by to meet the clinical team and discuss their wellness goals. Walk-ins always welcome. Clinic services will be available seven days a week from 8am to 8pm.

About Liquid Mobile IV

Founded in 2021, Liquid Mobile IV specializes in IV hydration therapy, including anti-aging, weight management, nausea and vomiting, cold and flu, performance and recovery, migraine, Myers' Cocktail and hangover. Whether you are looking to slow down the aging process, recover from a cold or athletic event, or improve general hydration levels, our nurses, nurse practitioners and physicians are here to assist. We operate 24x7, on-demand and are generally on your doorstep in two hours. For more information about on-demand services or clinic, please visit us at www.LiquidMobileIV.com.

