Orange Premieres Deep Sleep Mode with SoftAtHome in New Wi-Fi 6E Livebox

One of the first Wi-Fi 6E Operator boxes in the world, the new Livebox 6 is eco-responsible and offers the latest digital home services with the best Wi-Fi Experience possible

PARIS, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftAtHome, an independent software company for broadband, video, and analytics, is a central contributor to one of the world's first Wi-Fi 6E operator box launches with Orange's new Livebox 6.

The new Livebox 6 allows Orange to provide the best Wi-Fi experience in terms of bandwidth and latency available today. The box brings Wi-Fi 6E, and its compatibility with the new Orange application "Orange et Moi" lets users manage the Livebox directly from their smartphone. SoftAtHome's Wifi'ON Smart Wi-Fi product powers the Livebox 6. Subscribers will see improved in-home connectivity for a smoother Internet experience thanks to the next-gen Wi-Fi services that the 6E standard enable. Wi-Fi bandwidth can be rise to 2 Gbps. The added radio spectrum and automatic tri-band steering between 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands drastically reduce network saturation to improve network experience while working from home or enjoying entertainment.

Ease of Use: Equipped with Eyes'ON for Self-Care Empowerment

Thanks to an innovative e-ink screen, user-friendly diagnostics can be displayed as well as contextualized QR codes to ease self-care through the mobile app, users can quickly launch speed tests or share a QR code to connect new devices or guests.

Equipped with Eyes'ON by SoftAtHome, the Livebox 6 empowers the end-user with self-care capacities. The Orange & Moi mobile App helps with the box installation at home. It provides real-time analytics to help fix issues using self-diagnosis and optimally position repeaters within the home using a network map and speed-test features.

A Step Towards Sustainability

The Livebox 6 has an eco-friendly design with an automated green mode: when no Wi-Fi 6E device is detected, the 6 GHz band automatically switches off. It will not be reactivated until a Wi-Fi 6E device is detected. The end-user can activate either a light or a deep sleep mode to reduce energy consumption further (below 0.3 W). These modes are directly configurable from within the mobile App or the gateway's touch screen.

Connect'ON and Improved Quality of Services

Livebox 6 integrates SoftAtHome's Connect'ON to optimise the Quality of Services and deliver the best bandwidth possible. The home network services that subscribers expect from premium devices, such as, for example, parental control or a Guest WLAN, are all present. Orange's new gateway is also the first equipped with a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, enabling end to end 2Gbps bandwidth.

"At Orange, we have been innovating with our supplier SoftAtHome. This is the first box in the market with a deep sleep mode. Together we have delivered the most powerful Wi-Fi and home connectivity product and services," said Laurent Feurer, Product Marketing Director for Broadband Devices and Telco services at Orange. "With our new Livebox 6 that includes Wi-Fi 6E, our French subscribers are among the first to enjoy the new Wi-Fi capabilities from the latest Wi-Fi standard".

"With new post-pandemic Wi-Fi requirements, the entire SoftAtHome team was committed to ensuring that the new Livebox 6 was up to the challenge," said David Viret-Lange, CEO of SoftAtHome. "We are proud of Orange's renewed confidence in our expertise in the Connected Home Experience".

About SoftAtHome

SoftAtHome is an independent software provider with six different solutions for broadband (Connect'ON), Smart Wi-Fi (Wifi'ON), Cyber Security (Secure'ON), Smart Home (Things'ON), video (Watch'ON), analytics and QoE monitoring (Eyes'ON). Telecom operators deploy the company's products in over 25 million home networks and millions of mobile devices. The company, owned by operators, has more than 300 employees, mainly software engineers committed to open-source communities such as prpl or RDK. SoftAtHome's hybrid products uniquely leverage the best from Cloud-based software components and software embedded in multiple mobile and fixed devices. For more information visit: www.softathome.com or contact@softathome.com

