PENTAX Medical Appoints Dr. Klaus Mergener, MD, PhD, MBA as Chief Medical Officer

TOKYO, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PENTAX Medical, a division of HOYA Group, has announced the appointment of Dr. Klaus Mergener, MD, PhD, MBA to the position of Chief Medical Officer of PENTAX Lifecare Division (PENTAX Medical) as of April 1st, 2022.

"We are pleased to have Dr. Klaus Mergener support PENTAX Medical in driving our mission to become the preferred choice in flexible endoscopy from screening to therapeutics providing for integrated solutions to optimize patient care," said Rainer Burkard, Global President of PENTAX Medical.

Dr. Mergener is a clinical gastroenterologist with special interest and expertise in interventional endoscopy and cancer prevention. He currently serves as an Affiliate Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington and maintains a busy endoscopic practice.

Dr. Mergener attended medical school in Frankfurt and Heidelberg, Germany, and at Duke University and Harvard University in the U.S. He completed his MD/PhD-thesis summa cum laude with 2008 Nobel Prize Laureate Dr. Harald zur Hausen at the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg. He then returned to Duke University for his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship training in gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy. He received his MBA from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Dr. Mergener is a member of several professional organizations including the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) where he served as President from 2020 to 2021 and as Vice Chair of its Foundation from 2014 to 2018. He is also actively involved in the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) and the World Endoscopy Organization (WEO).

"A close collaboration between endoscopists and industry has always been the key to innovation and clinical progress in our field", said Dr. Mergener. "I applaud PENTAX Medical for seeking to further enhance their partnership with the medical community to provide optimal support for the work we do on behalf of our patients. I am very much looking forward to assisting the global PENTAX Medical team in this effort."

Rainer Burkard commented: "Working closely with professional medical organizations and key opinion leaders around the world is critically important for PENTAX Medical to identify medical trends, and to partner in clinical studies and education. We are excited to have Dr. Mergener support these efforts and look forward to working jointly on developing solutions that will enhance users' experience and optimize patient care."

