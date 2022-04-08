Ram Truck Brand Kicks Off CMT Music Awards Celebration With 'Ram Jam: Artists to Watch at the 2022 CMT Music Awards' Concert in Nashville

Parker McCollum with the Ram 1500. Ram Truck brand is getting the party started for the CMT Awards with the Ram Jam: Artists to Watch at the 2022 CMT Music Awards concert on Sunday, April 10 at Cumberland Park, in Nashville, featuring country music performances by Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith. (PRNewswire)

The Ram Truck brand kicks off the ultimate country music celebration ahead of the CMT Music Awards with the Ram Jam: Artists to Watch at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 10 at Cumberland Park, Nashville, Tennessee. Concert goers will be treated to a night of all-star country music entertainment as Ram Jam will feature three of the artists performing on the Ram Truck Side Stage at the Music Awards: Parker McCollum, Elvie Shane and Caitlyn Smith.

In addition to the Ram Jam concert, Ram will sponsor the CMT Red Carpet special on Monday, April 11, 7 p.m. ET via CMT and livestreamed from CMT's official twitter channel where the Ram 1500 Limited (RAM)RED Edition truck will serve as a backdrop for viewers to watch country music stars arrive for the 2022 CMT Music Awards ceremony.

CMT revealed in March the six fresh faces set to take on the Ram Truck Side Stage as part of the 2022 CMT Music Awards, airing live from Nashville on Monday, April 11, 8-11 p.m. (live ET/delayed PT) for its inaugural broadcast on CBS Television Networks and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

Known for spotlighting country music's best and brightest rising stars, this year's Ram Truck Side Stage will feature the following performers and songs:

Priscilla Block - " My Bar "

BRELAND - "Praise The Lord"

Jessie James Decker - "Should Have Known Better"

Parker McCollum - "To Be Loved By You"

Elvie Shane - "My Boy"

Caitlyn Smith - "High"

The Ram Truck Side Stage has featured many notable names who went on to become CMT Music Awards winners and main stage performers, including Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce and Thomas Rhett, among many others.

