Alliance Laundry Systems releases its first ESG report

RIPON, Wis., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, announces the release of its first Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) report.

The 26-page document details the company's efforts in furthering its charge to make the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. Alliance is an innovator in developing products that, in addition to producing exceptional hygienic results, deliver the ultimate efficiency to conserve resources.

"Our company is proud of its actions in all elements of ESG," said Mike Schoeb, CEO of Alliance Laundry Systems. "Conservation, safety, inclusion, and giving back to the communities we live and work in are part of the collective DNA of our company. I'm eager to share our activities as well as our goals for becoming an even stronger steward in these areas."

Among the document's highlights are: on-going efforts to enhance the safety of team members as well as leverage ergonomics to reduce strain that can lead to injury; how the company's core values are lived by employees daily; our charitable contributions; and the significant positive impact the company's energy and water efficient equipment makes each year, helping businesses in a variety of industries become more profitable.

To learn more about Alliance Laundry Systems on-going efforts and download a copy of the report, visit alliancelaundry.com/esg.

About Alliance Laundry Systems: Alliance Laundry Systems makes the world cleaner as the premier provider of laundry solutions. We deliver Leading performance through our exceptional employees, unmatched quality, and our commitment to innovation. Alliance leads the world in commercial laundry sales, product range, reach and R&D investment. No competitor comes close. Our laundry solutions are available under five respected brands, sold and supported by a global network of select distributors. We serve more than 140 countries with a team of more than 3,500 employees. Our brands include Speed Queen®, UniMac®, Huebsch®, Primus® and IPSO®. Together, they present a full line of commercial washing machines, dryers, and ironers (with load capacities from 12–400 lb., or 6–180 kg.) and every essential support service necessary to keep your operation running at maximum efficiency. You can also enjoy the superior wash and fabric care of commercial-grade laundry equipment in your home through our legendary Speed Queen® washers and dryers. At Alliance, we aim to bring you laundry peace of mind with an award-winning customer experience that's unrivalled in our industry. For more information, visit www.alliancelaundry.com.

