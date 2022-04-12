Flume Launches New Business Unit focused on Enterprise Data Solutions

Flume Data Labs offers High-Resolution insights into Residential Water Use

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. , April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flume, the company that brings connectivity and intelligence to household water use, is proud to announce a new business unit focused on enterprise data solutions. This new entity, Flume Data Labs, provides real-time expert analysis of residential water use across the United States to water providers, brands, insurers, and state and regional planning agencies.

Flume Data Labs leverages Flume's extensive, nationwide network of sensors that record residential water use at 5 second intervals. This unmatched level of granularity is required to disaggregate water use down to the fixture or appliance.

The need for high-resolution water data continues to grow as changing weather conditions and scarcity of water become more dire. Until now, detailed, real-time water use data at this level has not existed leaving water providers to estimate and guess how, when, and where water is used.

Flume Data Labs' analysis allows clients to plan and forecast using historical and real-time indoor and outdoor water use trends, assess compliance with state and federal water regulations, and develop dynamic programming in response to changing water conditions.

"To plan for the future, it is essential to understand where and how much water is being used today," said water demand expert Peter Mayer, P.E. "Water use has changed dramatically over the past 20 years. Flume Data Labs is quantifying demand changes in real time and explaining how usage is likely to change in the future. The detail provided by Flume Data Labs exceeds any AMI system on the market."

Flume Data Labs employs a sophisticated signal processing approach with machine learning to disaggregate residential water use into end use components, such as toilets, showers, faucets, clothes washers, dishwashers, and more. The data set assembled by Flume Data Labs already contains hundreds of millions of water use events and continues to grow every day.

Flume Data Labs also uses this data to assess indoor and outdoor water patterns and produces a quarterly index of water use in the U.S. The Index reports on per capita and per household use for the 15 most populous Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in the US and features special topics such as fixture level analysis and leak quantification.

About Flume Data Labs

Flume Data Labs understands the unique challenges faced by organizations that touch water. Flume Data Labs uses real-time data monitoring to collect and understand how residential water is used. Utilizing a nationwide network of data sensors and one-of-a-kind analysis, Flume Data Labs provides a dynamic informed response to changing conditions and local challenges. To date, Flume Data Labs has tens of thousands of devices installed across the United States. Learn more at www.flumedatalabs.com

