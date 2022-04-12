InventHelp Inventor Develops Automatic Sanitizer for Doorknobs/Pulls (MTN-3676)

PITTSBURGH, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a reliable way to ensure that public doorknobs and door pulls are clean and safe to use," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the R-WAY. My design would provide added protection and peace of mind, especially during the current pandemic."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an automatic way to sanitize doorknobs and pulls in public buildings. In doing so, it offers an effective alternative to manually sanitizing doorknobs and pulls. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety. The invention features a practical design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for public and commercial buildings. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTN-3676, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp