LitPoodle, proptech startup, lets you compare homes especially investment properties with stocks and bonds

ORLANDO, Fla., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LitPoodle, the proptech startup which aims to take an interesting approach towards demystifying real estate investing publicized the features on its website. For starters, LitPoodle provides an end-to-end hassle-free solution for residential real estate investing. This includes identifying the best investment opportunities, estimating investment metrics, helping with the buying process, assisting with property management, and finally tracking the investment's performance.

It provides explicit recommendations whether a property is worth investing or not.

Apart from getting a free rent estimate for every property, where the website stands out is its unique portrayal of information. Like for instance, it provides explicit recommendations whether a property is worth investing or not and tells if a property can turn an investor or homeowner's downpayment into a million dollars within 30 years (based on a set of assumptions).

"You get the same details on a home listing as in any other traditional real estate website for the hundreds of thousands of listings - but in addition to that you get a whole lot of user-friendly financial insights some of which you won't get anywhere else. Like you can compare homes with stocks or bonds, and you can find out where a listed property relatively ranks on investment attractiveness among all the properties listed nationwide" explained LitPoodle's CEO, Nikith Rajendran.

"Our goal is to get everyone to build real wealth. We see real estate as one of the primary mechanisms for building real wealth. So as a part of this vision, we want to explain real estate investing in very simple and relatable metrics; help them understand the financial implications of making a purchase. And finally show them the best investment opportunities currently out there" he continued.

So, if you are like the ones in that SNL sketch on Zillow who take guilty pleasure in fantasizing about homes and investment properties, then check out www.litpoodle.com. It's free to sign up and use.

If you like to see a daily dose of recommended properties check out their social media pages.

About LitPoodle: LitPoodle, founded by MIT & Stanford graduate and ex-Tesla employee Nikith Rajendran, is a proptech startup based out of Orlando, FL that aims to democratize real estate investing by making it as intuitive, convenient and hassle-free as possible.

