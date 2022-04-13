Biomica Announces Agreement with Sheba Medical Center for Joint Microbiome Clinical Research

The research will be focused on developing new treatments for Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

REHOVOT, Israel, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomica Ltd. (Biomica), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), reported today that it signed a collaboration agreement with the Sheba Medical Center (Sheba) in Tel Aviv, Israel, a hospital ranked by Newsweek magazine as one of the top 10 globally of 2022[1].

In the framework of the joint work, Biomica and Sheba's Microbiome Innovation Center, headed by Dr. Yael Haberman, will conduct deep sequencing and high-resolution microbiome analysis of samples obtained from patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). This analysis will enable the identification of potential profiles, biomarkers and therapeutic entities in order to gain a deeper understanding of the human microbiome in IBD patients. Based on the new findings that are expected to come out of these joint studies, Biomica's goal is to expand its expertise in this field, furthering its ability to develop new therapeutics, supporting unmet medical needs and bringing better IBD patient care.

IBD includes conditions such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, which are chronic, debilitating, non-infectious, inflammatory diseases of the digestive tract. However, despite the recent introduction of new modalities and therapeutics, many patients do not respond well, and others' response may diminish over time[2]. The global IBD treatment market size has been valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2020[3].

Dr. Yael Haberman at The Sheba Medical Center, stated: "I am very much looking forward to our collaboration with Biomica, a pioneer in the IBD space and a developer of novel therapeutics based on the human microbiome. I believe our work together has great potential and I hope will lead to improved outcomes for sufferers of IBD."

Dr. Elran Haber, Biomica Chief Executive Officer, stated: "I am very excited today with the launch of this joint research effort between one of the world's leading hospitals, Sheba Medical Center, and Biomica. Our goal is that the findings from this study will be highly complementary to Biomica's previous work on IBD, and advance our ability to identify and utilize specific entities in the microbiome, providing improved therapeutics for this devastating disease. We see great potential in this collaboration with Dr. Haberman and I hope this will pave the path for additional joint studies focusing on improving patients' care in IBD."

As was previously announced in November 2021, Biomica reported positive pre-clinical results in its IBD program following the evaluation of its product candidate BMC333, in a DSS-induced colitis model. These results demonstrated BMC333's ability to significantly reduce intestinal tissue damage resulting from inflammation. Biomica expects to begin the scale-up development processes of BMC333 during 2022, in preparation for the production of an initial clinical batch.

About BMC333:

BMC333 Live Bacterial Products (LBPs), an optimized combination of four of the strains originally present in BMC321 and BMC322. All are rationally-designed consortia designed to restore diversity and specific functionality to a microbial community with individually selected, cultured bacteria.

BMC333 is comprised of bacterial strains selected for their multiple desired functions to achieve maximal functional activity with only 4 bacterial strains. These LBP's are aimed to result in robust immune modulation through several underlying and complementary modes of action.

About Sheba Medical Center:

The largest and most comprehensive medical center in the Middle East, Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer is generating global impact through its medical care, research and healthcare transformation. Sheba's City of Health boasts an acute-care hospital, rehabilitation hospital, research and innovation hubs, medical simulation center and center for disaster response on one comprehensive campus in the center of Israel. A university teaching hospital affiliated with the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel-Aviv University, Sheba is shaping the future of healthcare, educating the next generation of care providers. Sheba serves as a true hospital without borders, welcoming patients and healthcare professionals from all over the world and consistently providing the highest-level medical care to all in need. Sheba has been ranked a Top 10 hospital in the world by Newsweek three years in a row (2019, 2020, 2021).

About Biomica Ltd.:

Biomica is an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics utilizing a dedicated Computational Predictive Biology platform (CPB), licensed from Evogene. Biomica aims to identify and characterize disease-related microbiome entities and to develop novel therapeutics based on these understandings. The company is focused on the development of therapies for antibiotic resistant bacteria, immuno-oncology, and microbiome-related gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. Biomica is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN). For more information, please visit www.biomicamed.com.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science based products by utilizing cutting edge technologies to increase probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique technological engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each technological engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI). Evogene uses its technological engines to develop products through subsidiaries and with strategic partners. Currently, Evogene's main subsidiaries utilize the technological engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica Ltd., medical cannabis products by Canonic Ltd., ag-chemicals by AgPlenus and ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio Ltd. For more information, please visit: www.evogene.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. For example, Biomica and Evogene are using forward-looking statements in this press release when they discuss the potential benefits from the collaboration with Sheba, the potential efficacy and benefits of BMC 333 in the treatment of IBD and the expectation for Biomica to begin the scale-up and manufacturing processes of BMC333 in 2022, in preparation for the production of an initial clinical batch. Such statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions, describe opinions about future events, involve certain risks and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and are not guarantees of future performance. Therefore, actual future results, performance or achievements of Evogene and its subsidiaries may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, many of which are beyond the control of Evogene and its subsidiaries, including, without limitation, those risk factors contained in Evogene's reports filed with the applicable securities authorities. Evogene and its subsidiaries disclaim any obligation or commitment to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments or changes in expectations, estimates, projections.

