Meten Holding Group Ltd. Provides Updates on Its Metaverse Vocational Education Courses

SHENZHEN, China, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meten Holding Group Ltd. ("Meten Holding Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), an omnichannel training company headquartered in China providing language and workplace training services, today provided updates on the Company's metaverse vocational education courses (the "Courses").

As previously announced, in December 2021, Meten Holding Group launched the trial of its metaverse vocational education courses, which cover various subjects, such as video post-production, game rendering, architectural visualization, interior design, UI/UX design, and Building Information Modeling ("BIM") application. Amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2022 in China, the Company achieved a gross billing of RMB10 million (approximately US$1.57 million) from the Courses in the first quarter of 2022, and is anticipating growth potential in the near future, as the Courses have been launched in a limited number of cities, including Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Nanjing.

The Courses are customized for both individuals with no knowledge in visual design who wish to start their careers in this field and visual designing professionals looking for advanced training. The Company is committed to helping students with different backgrounds meet their individual learning needs and master professional skills to reach industry standards with unique creativities.

Mr. Alan Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Meten Holding Group, commented, "We are excited to achieve significant progress in launching the metaverse vocational education courses in the face of the challenging environment. With the rapid development of vocational education and increasing demand for talents, we believe vocational education is an integral part of the education industry and wish to help more students achieve their career goals. We will continue to launch the Courses in major cities in China, once the number of COVID-19 cases decline sufficiently. We expect to achieve a gross billing of RMB50 million (approximately US$7.86 million) from the Courses in the full year 2022, with the goal of cultivating 2000 visual design talents."

About Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Meten Holding Group Ltd., formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., is an omnichannel training company headquartered in China providing language and workplace training services. In addition to its training services, Meten Holding Group actively develops metaverse, blockchain and cryptocurrency mining businesses to align with its future business development strategy. Meten Holding Group engages in blockchain related businesses in North America and Southeast Asia (excluding China), including cryptocurrency mining, mining farm construction, and mining pool and data center operation. Meten Holding Group actively explores metaverse business, such as Metaverse vocational education courses, with its competitive advantages and technology.

