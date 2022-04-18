HSS Appoints New Chief Nurse Executive

Internal leader rises at world leader in orthopedics and rheumatology

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), the leading academic medical center specialized in musculoskeletal health, has named Paul Coyne, DNP, MBA, MS, APRN, AGPCNP-BC, as Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive (CNE). HSS is ranked #1 in Orthopedics in the world according to Newsweek, and in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report. HSS is also the first hospital in New York State and among less than one half of one percent of hospitals nationwide to earn Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the profession's highest honor, five consecutive times.

Mr. Coyne joined the HSS nursing staff in 2017. Most recently, he served as vice president, clinical practice & chief nursing informatics officer and was responsible for advanced practice nursing, clinical informatics, occupational health, as well as nursing operations of the HSS ambulatory clinic. His work pioneering improvements in patient safety and satisfaction and creating efficiencies in the healthcare setting has earned him "40 Under 40" recognition from Crain's New York, and "Top 25 Innovator" from Modern Healthcare.

"We are thrilled to welcome Paul into this vital leadership role at HSS, knowing he will further advance quality and innovation in patient care at all levels across the enterprise," said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO of HSS. "Nursing is foundational to our success as the world leader in musculoskeletal health."

At HSS the Chief Nurse Executive leads a team of more than 1,500 specialized nurses across the continuum of care at locations in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Florida, overseeing support and advocacy for nursing quality, patient safety, nurse engagement, physician collaboration, and patient satisfaction. HSS is a recipient of the Press Ganey Pinnacle of Excellence Award® based on patient surveys that includes measures such as "Likelihood to Recommend", "Overall Rating", and "Teamwork".

"We are very proud of the accomplishments HSS has achieved in nursing excellence and patient care, and embrace the responsibility and opportunity to continue to raise the bar," said Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA , surgeon-in-chief and medical director at HSS. "Paul exemplifies our core institutional values at the highest level in order to fulfill our purpose of helping people get back to what they need and love to do better than any other place in the world."

"I am inspired by the vision of HSS to grow and achieve unprecedented excellence in all aspects of musculoskeletal health and look forward to navigating the complex health challenges in current times," said Paul Coyne, Senior Vice President, Chief Nurse Executive at HSS. "I am passionate about helping others through patient care and am honored to be an advocate for the nursing profession at HSS."

Mr. Coyne earned his Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees from Columbia University to become an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner with a subspecialty in palliative care. He earned his Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Master of Science (MS) degrees from Northeastern University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Providence College.

His new role at HSS is effective May 2.

