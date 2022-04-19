New LumApps Survey Finds Employees Prefer Video to Text-Based Content

Data reveals 91% of enterprise workers see clear benefits to accessing video in a remote or hybrid work environment; more than half (52%) prefer watching videos to reading content

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LumApps , a leading Employee Experience Platform, today released the results of a new global survey examining how employees feel about the use of video in the workplace.

LumApps surveyed more than 3,000 employees from large companies (1,000 employees +) across the United States, France, and the United Kingdom to gauge worker preferences for video consumption in remote and hybrid work environments. The goal was to provide human resource leaders with insights to help assess the long-term value of using video for corporate communications, training, enablement, and more.

The data revealed enterprise employees have a clear appetite for corporate video content. Among the key findings:

Ninety-one percent of employees surveyed believe there are benefits to accessing video content at work, namely convenience, efficiency and flexibility.

More than half of employees (52%) said they prefer watching videos to reading content.

Sixty percent expressed interest in watching enablement and training videos.

Half (49%) agreed they retain more information from watching a video compared to a written document.

"Video has already revolutionized the way the world communicates," said Chris McLaughlin, LumApps CMO. "This report clearly shows that the demand for video in the workplace is significant and that there is an enormous opportunity and benefit for companies to make use of video in communications, knowledge sharing, and training and development. Employers that find strategic and creative ways to utilize video will help their workforce better learn, retain, and share information."

To succeed in leveraging videos for internal training and enablement, employers must not only understand the value of video content but should also invest in technology to help manage it effectively.

"Many companies have tried to use private YouTube links and similar solutions to manage their internal video needs; however, our data shows that this strategy is problematic for both IT and employees," said McLaughlin. "Employers need to consider where videos are stored and how they are accessed. They must also ensure that video content is delivered in a highly efficient and contextual fashion."

Over half (53%) of employees surveyed said they prefer that videos are hosted internally, instead of being uploaded to an external site. In addition, 45% said it's easier to find relevant video content than it is to find other types of content when searching internal systems or tools.

To access the full report on the survey results with key findings of the most important features, benefits, and challenges to help HR leaders develop an internal video strategy, please visit:

https://www.lumapps.com/assets/white-papers/video-platforms-future-employee-experience/

About LumApps

LumApps is a leading Employee Experience Platform founded in 2015 to unify the modern workforce through better communication, engagement, and instant access to information. Integrated with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, LumApps intelligently connects people, information, and business applications to empower employees and enhance productivity.

With over 270 people in 7 offices located on 3 continents, LumApps serves more than 450 prominent companies like Veolia, Airbus, Valeo, Air Liquide, The Economist and Electronic Arts, supporting more than 4 million users worldwide. Learn more at www.lumapps.com .

Media Contact: Andrea LePain, andrea@emediajunction.com

