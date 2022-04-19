Sensodyne® Partners with Design Expert and Emmy-Nominated TV Host, Bobby Berk, to Launch New Nourish Toothpaste & #ActsOfNourish Challenge

To complement the brand's sustainable packaging, Sensodyne is encouraging people to share the

#ActsOfNourish they do to benefit the environment

WARREN, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GSK Consumer Healthcare announced a new product innovation with the launch of Sensodyne® Nourish, a new range of toothpaste enriched with bio-active minerals to nourish and strengthen teeth for a healthy mouth, protected from sensitivity.

Acidic foods and drinks can wear away the tooth enamel over time, cause sensitivity and increase the risk of cavities1. Sensodyne® Nourish delivers benefits, by strengthening2 enamel while freshening breath, protecting against cavities, and providing relief to defend against current and future tooth sensitivity when you brush twice a day, every day.

To support the launch of Sensodyne® Nourish, GSK Consumer Healthcare has partnered with Bobby Berk, design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host of Queer Eye. Berk will feature the brand's product launch through a series of social media posts, highlighting the product line's efficacy and sustainability.

Furthermore, this Earth Day, Sensodyne is partnering with the National Recreation and Park Association to complete different #ActsOfNourish, working with professionals to revitalize outdoor spaces across the country. Berk will challenge individuals to do their own #ActsOfNourish, by giving back in their local community and helping the environment, while also sharing his #ActsOfNourish.

"When it comes to the products I use, efficacy is and will always be a priority, but I also look out for swaps to curate more sustainable packaging in my routine," said Berk. "Sensodyne Nourish toothpaste protects against cavities, tooth sensitivity*, and keeps packaging waste down, it's a win-win."

In addition to Berk, lifestyle creators will be celebrating Earth Day by sharing their #ActsOfNourish on social media, challenging others to do the same. To share your own #ActsOfNourish for a chance to win $10,000 and to learn more, visit actsofnourish.com.

Part of the Sensodyne® portfolio, new Sensodyne® Nourish is available online and at major retail stores nationwide. To learn more about how to protect against tooth sensitivity pain while still maintaining other benefits such as cavity protection and breath freshening visit Sensodyne.com and follow Sensodyne® on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to stay up-to-date on brand happenings.

About Sensodyne®

Sensodyne toothpaste is the #1 dentist-recommended toothpaste brand for sensitive teeth. Sensodyne has created formulations to help people protect against tooth sensitivity pain3* and maintain a healthy smile4 while still providing varied benefits such as cavity protection and breath freshening.

About #ActsOfNourish Sweepstakes

Show us how you nourish your neighbors, your community, or the Earth for a chance to win BIG. Share your #ActsofNourish on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, however you choose, to become one of the top 10 finalists who will then go on to win the grand prize.

Take care of more than just your teeth by nourishing the people, places, and things around you. Whether you pick up trash in the park, make healthy meals for your neighbors, or teach lunchtime yoga at your office, we want to hear about it. Oh, and did we mention you could win $10,000? Show us how you nourish your neighbors, your community, or the planet! Share a video, photo, or vlog on social media of you completing your act using #ActsofNourish, #Sensodyne, and #contest. Then, go to actsofnourish.com to fill out the entry form with a link to your post. Plus, you'll automatically be entered for a chance to win 1 of 250 Eco Kits!

About GSK Consumer Healthcare

GSK Consumer Healthcare combines science and consumer insights to create innovative world-class health care brands that consumers trust and experts recommend for oral health, pain relief, respiratory and wellness.

About GSK

GlaxoSmithKline – one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies – is committed to improving the quality of human life by enabling people to do more, feel better and live longer. For company information visit: http://www.gsk.com .

