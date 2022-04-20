LEWIS HAMILTON BACKED NEAT FOOD CO. EXPANDS WITH NEW SENIOR HIRES, TAKING ALTERNATIVE-PROTEIN PRODUCTS INTO THE US MARKET

Vertically integrated food tech brand 'Neat Food Co.' brings its award-winning alternative proteins to the US with the goal of making plant-based eating more appealing and accessible to the masses

New senior hires include Jeff Fried (ex-Chairman of Sweetgreen Inc) and Henrik Fjorbak (ex-COO of Joe & The Juice) on the Advisory Board, with Vincent Herbert (ex-CEO of Le Pain Quotidien) joining as US CEO

Group plans to launch new alternative-protein range into multiple retailers, bringing their superior tasting product to nationwide US grocery outlets

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neat Food Co. ("NEAT") – one of the world's fastest growing alternative-protein food groups backed by Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton, a key investor who helped found the company in 2019 – announces multiple senior hires as it builds critical mass in key roles as part of its international expansion plans, starting in the key US market.

Neat Food Co. has bolstered its Advisory Board with two new appointments: Jeffrey S. Fried , former Chairman of Sweetgreen, who has a wealth of experience nurturing high growth companies; and Henrik Fjordbak , former COO at Joe & The Juice, who is an expert in equity funds, specializing in F&B and lifestyle companies

At the helm of NEAT's expansion into the US market is newly appointed Vincent Herbert , the former CEO of Le Pain Quotidien, who joins the brand as Chief Executive of Neat Burger USA and will oversee all aspects of the group's rapid site expansion strategy in the US including the development of products at Neat Burger's innovation centre in New York and CPG distribution into the retail arena

The group is expanding its food technology division with the establishment of new innovation centres, and implementation of its' cutting edge texturized protein innovation

NEAT plans to roll out its award-winning burger patty and a range of other proprietary products – including new and improved versions of its plant-based chicken patty, hot dog, nuggets and shakes – by the end of the year

Neat Food Co plans to expand to 1,000 corporately owned, franchise and dark kitchens by 2030

NEAT's expansion will begin in the US covering a nationwide roll-out, as well as the introduction of its award-winning proprietary alternative-protein products into the CPG retail market. The first Neat Burger pop-up in mid-town New York opens this month, with its flagship location opening in Manhattan in Fall 2022. The roll-out will then span major hubs across the US in a bid to fulfill its vision to make sustainable food products an everyday staple as increasing numbers of conscious consumers look to reduce their meat intake and adopt a flexitarian lifestyle.

Zack Bishti, Co-Founder and CEO of Neat Burger, said: "We are on a mission to fundamentally change how the world consumes protein and are excited to announce these new appointments whose expertise will make a real impact. With Jeff and Henrik's success in nurturing industry-leading brands, and Vincent's prowess in delivering global expansion, we have a powerhouse team primed for explosive entry into new markets; to shift consumer behaviour and be a force for good."

Tommaso Chiabra, Co-Founder and Chairman of Neat Food Co, said: "By 2040 we see a world where alternative proteins have replaced animal proteins completely. NEAT is leading the charge in the development of these alternatives that not only satisfy the needs of conscious consumers, but that also deliver on flavour. We're here to prove that the easiest choice can also be the best choice for the planet."

Neat Burger's vision is to make alternative-proteins an everyday staple as increasing numbers of consumers look to adopt a vegan and flexitarian lifestyle. Growth in the sector outpaced all other food categories in the coronavirus pandemic, with the overall plant-based food market set to top $74 billion by 2027.

Neat Burger is focused on harnessing the latest food technology techniques and ingredients to develop what is in effect the 3.0 version of alternative-proteins. Neat Burger is taking earlier iterations of vegan products and is focused on delivering a new and significantly improved taste, texture and flavor profile underpinned by the use of wholesome, sustainable ingredients, such as its super-food patty grain mix of quinoa, chickpea and mung beans.

All of Neat Burger's alternative-proteins are suitable for vegans and are allergen and GMO-free. The group is focused on providing healthy products and avoiding ultra-processed ingredients. It does not add refined sugar, its emulsifiers are all plant based and it avoids using leghemoglobin, glucose syrup or sweeteners. Its signature patty has a lower fat content than other plant-based and meat equivalents and its proprietary manufacturing process gives remarkably life-like consistency and texture to its products.

Neat Burger's pioneering approach ensures its products appeal to plant-based consumers and the growing flexitarian market by delivering a taste profile that appeals to all.

About Neat Burger

Established in 2019, Neat is one of the world's fastest growing alternative-protein food group. In October 2021, Neat completed a $7m funding round led by SoftBank's Rajeev Misra.

Neat has rapidly gained a reputation for its pioneering approach ensuring it products appeal to flexitarian and plant-based consumers alike. With a focus on high quality, fresh ingredients with no compromise on taste, Neat is all about accessibility and providing people with an alternative in a fun and engaging environment. Neat's purpose is to offer ethical, sustainable and delicious plant-based food served with passion and style.

Neat Burger has achieved not only a loyal fanbase but industry recognition too, having won for a second year running the UK's Best Vegan Restaurant of the Year at the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards and it was nominated for the 2021 GQ Food & Drink Sustainability Award. Most recently, the brand was awarded PETA's inaugural Company of the Year Award for its game changing approach to a plant-based diet, encouraging people to eat delicious, protein-packed plant-based meals.

As part of its mission to save the planet, one bite at a time, Neat Burger is working with Eden Projects on its large scale reforestation initiatives. In 2021 Neat Burger funded the planting of over one million trees in Madagascar and it is now planting 50,000 mangrove trees in recognition of the brand reaching the same number of Instagram followers. The mangroves are being planted in Haiti, Indonesia, Kenya and Nepal.

