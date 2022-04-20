LRS APPOINTS COREY H. GRAUER EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND GENERAL COUNSEL

Midwest's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portables provider also promotes 14 executives as part of ongoing internal talent recognition

ROSEMONT, Ill., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today announced it has appointed Corey H. Grauer to Executive Vice President & General Counsel, effective immediately.

Corey H. Grauer joins LRS as the company's new Executive Vice President & General Counsel based in LRS' Rosemont, Ill. headquarters. (PRNewswire)

Grauer brings an experienced and diverse portfolio of career legal accomplishments to LRS spanning more than three decades, and will be responsible for executive management and oversight of LRS legal, HR, risk management, compliance and ESG initiatives.

Most recently, Grauer served seven-and-a-half years at Marmon Holdings, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary, comprising more than 100 autonomous manufacturing and service businesses across 11 market sectors. At Marmon, Grauer served as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Compliance Officer, overseeing legal and compliance related matters for five of Marmon's business groups.

Grauer earned his Juris Doctor degree from Loyola University of Chicago School of Law, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from University of Illinois in Urbana - Champaign.

"I couldn't be more excited and honored to join LRS, and look forward to providing sound legal counsel based on a career of truly rewarding experiences," Grauer said. "LRS has reached a notable size and scale in the waste, recycling and portables industry that requires effective legal, compliance and risk management oversight, and I look forward to making a difference."

Commenting on the appointment, LRS President and Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley said Grauer brings proven experience and expertise colored by a career of high-profile successes.

"We welcome Corey to the LRS executive management team, and look forward to his many contributions as we continue to grow our waste diversion, recycling and portables markets across our nation's Midwest and South-Central states," Handley said. "We expect Corey's judgment and counsel will serve us well as we continue to scale LRS throughout the greater Midwest."

Handley added LRS recently announced the promotions of 14 executives for numerous contributions that helped the company accelerate its growth trajectory as a sustainability industry leader:

Frank Piecukionis, LRS South – Topeka, Kan., General Manager

Thomas (Ben) Jennings, Rosemont, Ill., Senior M&A Analyst

Mike Vasich, Rosemont, Ill., Enterprise Applications Manager

Jim Fedash, Rosemont, Ill., Vice President of Revenue

Brian Grosse, Rosemont, Ill., Senior Vice President of Portables

Jim Engineer, Rosemont, Ill., Manager, ESG, Government Affairs & Communications

Ryan McGuire, Rosemont, Ill., Director of Mergers & Acquisitions

Jerry Golf, Jr., California MRF, Ill., Manager of Post Collections Operations

Sylvia Corona, California, MRF, Ill., Post Collections Account Manager

Alex Bahena, Heartland MRF, Ill., MRF Manager

Steven Schilling, PE, Rosemont, Ill., Senior Project Manager

KJ Loerop, Rosemont, Ill., Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions

Matt Cacciatore, Rosemont, Ill., Assistant Billing Manager

Mark Molitor, Heartland MRF, Ill., Director of MRF Operations

To-date in 2022, LRS announced the acquisitions of Rochester, Minn.-based Sunshine Sanitation, South Bend, Ind.-based Junoll Services, and Chicago-based Auburn Disposal. In 2021, the company successfully completed 22 acquisitions to complement organic growth across its primary lines of business.

