City of Thunder Bay, ON digitizes parking and enforcement operations with Passport

Contactless payment option for parking now available at more than 1,000 parking spaces across the City

THUNDER BAY, Ontario, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Thunder Bay launches its first mobile payment option for parking with transportation software and payments company, Passport. With Passport's platform in place, the City can access insights and data while providing a better user experience for its parkers and drive higher parking compliance rates. The City is also powering its enforcement operations on the Passport platform.

Thunder Bay now uses the Passport Parking application, which allows drivers to safely and conveniently manage parking sessions through their smartphones. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire and view receipts and parking history directly from their smartphones.

"We are striving to improve our parking and mobility operations for both our staff and our users, and Passport's real-time technology is taking us to that next level," says Parking Authority Supervisor, Jonathan Paske. "Thanks to Passport, we can provide better experiences by streamlining all parking session data and ticket payment information into one platform."

In addition to utilizing Passport's platform to offer mobile payments for parking, the City of Thunder Bay will also power its enforcement operations with the same platform, allowing it to aggregate all mobility data and centralize the management of rates and policies through one system.

"With Passport, the City of Thunder Bay can provide its residents and visitors with easier ways to pay for parking so they can truly enjoy what the City has to offer," says Anthony Caddell, Passport sales executive. "We're thrilled to partner with the City to enhance the user experience while supporting the needs of the City's parking and enforcement services and goals through our technology."

The Passport Parking app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play.

About Passport

Passport is a transportation software and payments company that builds technology to more efficiently manage streets and sidewalks. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami.

