Embrey Sells The Harper Luxury Apartments In Franklin, Tennessee

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harper Luxury Apartments in Franklin, Tennessee, has been sold by Embrey of San Antonio, Texas.

"The Harper is part of a mixed-use, planned community being developed by SouthStar and Embrey, which are both known for developing highly desirable living and working experiences," says Brad Knolle, Executive Vice President of Development at Embrey. "It has been a pleasure to be a part of such a well-planned horizontal mixed-use master plan and partnering with SouthStar. Every good development has a great story. This was a very complex transaction and without the collaboration of SouthStar, Gamble Design Collaborative, Kimley Horn Engineers, and HEDK Architects, The Harper could not have been developed."

The 328-unit property features luxurious interiors such as nine-foot ceilings, open floor plans, granite countertops, large islands and stainless-steel appliances in the kitchen. Community amenities include a resort-inspired pool with cabanas, an elegant clubhouse with a fireplace and a billiards room, a yoga studio and a fully equipped business center.

The Harper is scheduled for substantial completion in July 2022 and the one- and two-bedroom units are now leasing. Embrey Management Services, nationally recognized for providing exemplary residential services, has been selected to manage this property.

