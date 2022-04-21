Gerber® Introduces Plant-tastic™ -- The Brand's First Complete Range of Organic, Plant-Protein Foods

Plant-tastic delivers plant-based nutrition and furthers Gerber's commitment to carbon neutrality

ARLINGTON, Va., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, early childhood nutrition leader Gerber announced Plant-tastic, the brand's first complete range of organic-for-toddler, plant-protein foods. The pouches, snacks and meals are all made with plant-based, nutrient dense ingredients. Now, parents have more options to feed little ones a diverse diet in line with their own food values. Delivering on Gerber's Climate Forward Nutrition commitment announced in 2021, the new line is also certified carbon neutral by the Carbon Trust.

Gerber Plant-tastic Organic Mediterranean Style Medley with Veggies & Ancient Grains in Sauce Harvest Bowl

With a new generation of parents, we see changing food values and an increased interest to incorporate more plant-based meals into their diets. According to FMI's 2019 U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends report, 81% of households with children include plant-based protein in meals and 40% of parents with children under 18 are incorporating more plant-based foods into their families' diets. Plant-tastic delivers plant-based nutrition in developmentally appropriate recipes made with beans, whole grains and veggies.

"We hear from parents they want more plant-based protein options that align with their food and climate values," said Gerber President and CEO Tarun Malkani. "Gerber Plant-tastic offers stage-based nutrition across milestones starting with organic toddler pouches, snacks and meals. We are proud the full range of Plant-tastic products is certified carbon neutral, furthering our commitment to climate forward nutrition."

Gerber's Plant-tastic line can also help parents follow the new dietary guidelines for young children. The Dietary Guidelines recommend legumes (beans) as part of a healthy dietary pattern for children under 2 years and each Plant-tastic recipe is made with beans – such as chickpeas, black beans, navy beans and lentils. Look for other nutrient dense foods across the Plant-tastic line such as whole grain millet, quinoa, oat, spinach, peppers, cherries, berries and more.

"Many parents of my patients incorporate plant-based options in their own diet and are looking to feed their baby in line with their own food values. For parents looking to incorporate plant-based choices, I advise 'feeding baby the rainbow' from a variety of foods (whole grains, fruits, veggies, meats, fish, legumes, etc.)," said Gerber Pediatric Consultant Dr. Whitney Casares. "Gerber Plant-tastic foods are made with beans, whole grains and veggies – which are packed with nutrients such as protein and fiber to support baby's healthy development."

In summer 2021, Gerber became the first U.S. baby food company to announce its commitment to carbon neutral foods with the Plant-tastic line furthering this commitment as a fully carbon neutral option certified by the Carbon Trust. As part of this ambition to reimagine food for baby, Gerber committed to 100% carbon neutral across its baby food portfolio by 2035 in collaboration with a third-party carbon neutral certifier, the Carbon Trust. The Gerber Organic range and Natural jars and pouches have also achieved carbon neutral certification by the Carbon Trust.

Plant-tastic is available online at gerber.com and retailers nationwide.

ABOUT GERBER

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1928 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

Gerber Plant-tastic Organic Banana Berry Veggie Smash Pouch

Gerber Plant-tastic Organic Lil' Crunchies White Bean Hummus Baked Toddler Snacks

